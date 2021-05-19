Raiders Battle Back to Take 10-A Title

The Raider baseball team needed back-to-back wins over Santa Fe on the final day of the District 10-A Tournament to capture the team’s first postseason title since 2009.
Richland did just that, mercy ruling Santa Fe in game one and holding on late for a 4-3 victory in game two to win the championship and the right to host the first round of regions.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Jo Byrns May 17 in the region semifinal. Results from the contest were not available as of press time.
Landon Griggs and Jase Derryberry were named District 10-A co-MVPs, while Austin Schrengost, Rob Turner, Herlan Duran and Sam Edwards were all honored on the all-district team.
Richland 12
Santa Fe 1
Just three days after the Raiders had fallen to the Wildcats in 12 innings, Richland got revenge with a short bullpen in game one.
The days’ two contests were destined to see few available arms for RHS due to an injury to Sam Edwards and TSSAA pitch count rules ensuring Landon Griggs and Rob Turner would not be available for the championship.
The Raiders started Austin Schrengost who struck out two in 1.1 innings before reliever Bryce Miller took the mound and pitched the next 2.2 innings with three more strikeouts. Freshman Landon Johnson pitched the final inning, striking out one in a shutout frame. The trio combined to allow just one hit and one run to a Santa Fe lineup that struggled to produce at the bottom of the order all night.
After Santa Fe took a 1-0 lead in the first, the Raiders put together one of their best offensive innings of the season in an eight-run second to completely change the dynamics of the championship. Schrengost and Rob Turner each picked up two-RBI base hits in the second. With the game seemingly unwinnable, the Wildcats chose not to burn another pitcher until the starter hit the pitch count in the fifth. Richland scored one run in the third and three more in fifth with the help of a two-run double off the bat of Schrengost.
Schrengost led his team with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, four RBIs and a run. Herlan Duran finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Jase Derryberry added a 2-for-4 performance with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Landon Griggs walked twice and scored a run. Turner was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Presley Wise singled and scored two runs. Colton Trimble singled and added two RBIs. Houston Cheek walked twice. Lane Perkins finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs.
Richland 4
Santa Fe 3
The night cap was a low scoring one due in part to a lop-sided strike zone from the home plate umpire, which resulted in called strikes a full four to six inches outside the traditional zone.
Batters struggled to adjust, leading to a night of dominant pitching with Bryce Miller getting the call for the second time that evening, this time as the Raider starter.
Miller pitched five innings, allowing three hits, four walks, two runs and six strikeouts. Santa Fe scored two runs in the fourth to take the initial lead, but Richland answered in the bottom of the inning getting a run back on a Rob Turner sacrifice that scored Jase Derryberry. The Raiders then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Herlan Duran picked up an RBI and a run in the inning.
Austin Schrengost entered in the sixth to replace Miller and retired the first three batters he faced with two strikeouts. Richland increased its lead to 4-2 when Presley Wise singled and came around to score.
Leading by two in the top of the seventh, the RHS pitching staff struggled to find the zone. Schrengost hit two batters and was replaced by Derryberry. The latter walked the first batter, struck out the next but then walked in a run as the Raider lead dwindled to one.
With the team in need of two outs with the bases loaded, RHS coach Troy Hughes went with freshman Landon Johnson for a second-straight game. Johnson induced a foul out to first base before striking out the final batter on a full count to clinch the championship.
Richland and Santa Fe both finished with just five hits. Derryberry was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Duran was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Turner chipped in a walk and an RBI. Wise was 1-for-3 with a run. Colton Trimble added a 1-for-2 performance with a run.
