Richland remained unbeaten this season thanks to a 20-0 shutout victory at Hickman County last Friday.

Last Friday’s game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard here.

AJ Bates Rush web.jpg

Raider running back AJ Bates looks for a lane during Richland’s 20-0 win last Friday. With the win, Richland improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1993.    Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments