Richland remained unbeaten this season thanks to a 20-0 shutout victory at Hickman County last Friday.
Last Friday’s game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard here.
Richland is now 3-0 for the first time since 1993.
Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Raiders (3-0) opened the game with a strong first possession, highlighted by 44 yards rushing from senior running back Daniel Hewitt.
Hewitt’s elusiveness was on display as he made several defenders miss at the point of attack resulting in two long runs of 16 and 25 yards.
The Raiders drive came to a halt, however, when junior quarterback Bryce Miller was intercepted by Hickman County defender Dawson Epley.
After forcing the Bulldogs to punt, Jake Sands and Bryce Miller alternated leading the Raiders rushing attack. On the drive, the Raiders running game consumed most of the clock in the first and second quarter. The Bulldogs forced the Raiders into a fourth-and-goal, but Raiders kicker Colton Trimble’s kick sailed wide right.
Penalties proved to be the story of the night as the Bulldogs committed 27 penalties, most on offense, trying to keep the Raiders pass rush off quarterback Elisha Puckett.
Puckett was under heavy duress on almost every dropback due the pressure of the Raiders defensive linemen, John Garrett, Tyler Montero, Josh Workman and Trey Seals on the edge.
In addition to stellar defensive line play, the Raiders defense did not allow a single play by Hickman County over nine yards in the half.
The game remained scoreless at halftime.
Hickman County received the second half kickoff with neither team able to get anything going on its first two drives.
On the third Raider drive of the second half, Miller found Ethan Workman streaking down the sideline for a perfectly-placed deep ball. Workman caught the 69-yard touchdown strike in stride, catching the pass 30 yards downfield and then letting his legs do the rest. Workman broke free from two pursuing defenders to give the Raiders their first points of the night. A slow snap on the extra-point attempt allowed the Bulldogs to block Trimble’s kick.
Thanks to the Raider defense, however, the six points at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter would be all the points needed for the win.
The Bulldogs tried to answer, but were denied when Richland sophomore Jayden Pryor picked off Puckett.
Three plays later, Miller kept an option read and sprinted behind his physical senior-laden offensive line. Miller broke one tackle and scampered 33 yards to paydirt to push the lead to 13-0 after Trimble’s extra point.
Miller capped off his night with one last touchdown pass with nine minutes remaining, finding Ethan Workman on a 21 yard out route. Trimble’s extra point pushed the lead to 20-0 for the game’s final score.
Miller led all Raiders with 11 carries for 134 yards on the ground and 105 yards passing. Workman finished the night with just two catches, but they went for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
The win kept Richland unbeaten on the year with a big Region 5-AA matchup at Cascade set for this Friday.
The Champions (2-2) dropped a close contest to unbeaten Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 1 before a sound win over Huntland 31-0 last Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Wartrace.
