The Richland High School football program will be sending a player to the next level for a third-straight season under head coach Nick Patterson after senior linebacker Gavin Boggs signed with Georgetown College.
Boggs emerged as a veteran presence for the Raiders in his defensive role, also playing tight end on the offensive side. While initially undersized as an underclassman, according to his coach, Boggs’ impact once he stepped on the field surpassed his frame.
“He was undersized as a sophomore, but was so aggressive that we had to play him,” Patterson said. “He has always worked very hard, big time hitter, been in the top three in tackles every year here.”
The past three classes have included college signees Jace Yurewitch (Bethel University), Ben Gibson (Lindsey Wilson), Caleb Garrett (Anderson University) and Hunter Evans (Anderson University).
Patterson said he believes Boggs’ work ethic and intelligence will lead to success in the college game.
“Gavin works very hard in all phases: the classroom, the weight room and on the field. He’s very smart, understands the game and is a good leader as well. Gavin will succeed at the next level because of his work ethic. He will do what it takes to be successful in the class room and on the field.”
Boggs said Georgetown’s football program and great academics drew him to the school where he was recruited as an outside linebacker. He added his time in the Raider program taught him that hard work pays off.
“My favorite memory from my time in my uniform is right before kickoff of every game, that feeling you have when you’re nervous and cant wait, but right when the ball is kicked you lose all of those feelings and just play the game,” the signee said.
Georgetown College is located in Georgetown, Ky., and is 5-1 overall this season with the team’s only loss coming against No. 1 Lindsey Wilson.
