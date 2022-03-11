Giles County’s Jake Cardin (left) and Jack Harper (right) receive hardware for being named to the All District 10-AA team. The juniors led the Bobcats to a region tournament berth this season. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Members of the Giles County Lady Bobcat basketball team receiving recognition at the conclusion of the District 10-AA tournament are: (from left) Maddie White was named to the All-Tournament team, Kataiah Dudley was named All-District regular season, head coach Missy Harper and Ari Howard was named All-District regular season. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Richland’s Trey Luna (left) and Tyrell Randolph (center) receive recognition as District 10-A All-District regular-season and tournament performers. Randolph was also named District 10-A Tournament MVP. Jase Derryberry (right) was also named to the All-Tournament team. Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County’s Clay Mitchell receives his District 10-AA All-Tournament team trophy. Mitchell was the lone Bobcat named to the All-Tournament team.
Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Richland’s Bailey Blair is recognized as a member of the District 10-A All-Tournament team. Photo Courtesy of Amy Bass
Richland’s Kristen Garner (not pictured) and Shelby Higgins (right) are presented their All-District 10-A trophies for their regular-season performances. Photo courtesy of Amy Bass
