The Richland High School football team received the rare chance to play a Class 4A school as another squad of Raiders from Spring Hill traveled to Wayne Hobbs Stadium Thursday.
The two teams were not initially set to play this season, but after RHS (3-3) was unable to suit up for multiple games early in the season due to COVID-19 protocol, Spring Hill took the place of a scheduled bye week. The game proved to be one of the most thrilling of both Raiders’ season as a Spring Hill defensive stand resulted in the visiting Raiders winning 19-14.
Spring Hill (2-6) opened the night with the football after Richland won the toss but deferred to the second half. Spring Hill marched down the field on a five-play, 65-yard scoring drive that featured all running plays and was capped by a 19-yard touchdown run from Trower Davis. Spring Hill led 7-0 after less than three minutes of action.
RHS put together a long drive of its own with quarterback Sam Edwards twice converting on third and long on passes to Brayden Adams and Jay Douthit. A sack set Richland behind the chains, though, and a fourth down pass fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.
The next two drives ended on downs as well as the two teams combined for just two punts on the night with aggressive play calling from both coaching staffs. Spring Hill broke through once again early in the second quarter when a screen pass from Luka Boylan to Remone Kelley resulted in a 53-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
RHS threatened to score just before the half when Trey Walkington broke free for a 20-yard rush, and new receiver Kyrie Tucker hauled in a jump ball from Edwards for a 28-yard gain. On first and goal, Walkington’s next run picked up eight yards just shy of the goal line, but two-straight negative plays and an incomplete pass kept Richland off the board.
Spring Hill led 13-0 at the half.
Richland flipped the field with a long drive and a strong punt from Jack Norman. Spring Hill turned the ball over on downs, and Richland took over at the Spring Hill 34-yard line. With starting running back Austin Seals out due to a shoulder injury suffered in the second quarter, Walkington again picked up the bulk of the team’s workload. Walkington rushed for 15 yards on the next two plays, and capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run after RHS had received a fresh set of downs on a roughing the passer penalty. Colton Trimble added the extra point to pull within 13-7 with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Just three plays later, Davis broke free through the secondary for a 59-yard rushing touchdown to put Spring Hill back ahead by two scores 19-7. But the scoring drive was the visitors’ last of the night, and the RHS offense still had time to upset the 4A foe.
Richland’s next drive was its longest of the evening, spanning 79 yards and 12 plays. Edwards completed first down passes to Ethan Ehrhardt and Ethan Workman. On fourth and two, Edwards broke through the line for a three-yard touchdown to pull his team within 19-14 with 9:01 remaining in regulation.
Spring Hill’s following drive picked up three first downs including a fourth down conversion as well as a conversion on third and 16. But the coaching staff curiously chose to pass the ball with just over two minutes remaining, while Richland had only one timeout. The RHS defense took advantage of the tactical error, collapsing the pocket, and linebacker Stacey Cross stripped the ball as he sacked Boylan. Lineman Andrew McCormack pounced on the loose ball to give his team possession and a chance for a winning drive in the final seconds.
Edwards completed a 31-yard pass to Workman in which the receiver wrestled the ball away from a defender to give his team a first down inside the Spring Hill 40. On fourth and nine, Edwards found Norman on a comeback route, but the ball was spotted just a half yard shy of the first down marker as the Richland drive ended on the Spring Hill 27-yard line.
With no RHS timeouts remaining, Spring Hill continued to run the ball rather than take the victory formation. Richland’s defenders swarmed the ball carrier each time, desperately trying to free the ball for a last-second miracle. Spring Hill maintained possession for a 19-14 victory just one week after capturing the team’s first win 35-0 over Maplewood.
Walkington led his team in rushing with 97 yards on 18 attempts, while also adding a three-yard reception for an even 100 offensive yards and a rushing touchdown.
Walkington was awarded the Bank of Frankewing Ball Out Belt for RHS, while Adams won the Rusty Spur Pain Chain Hit of the Week.
Edwards completed 11-of-18 passes for 118 yards with a rushing touchdown. Seals finished with 39 yards of offense (33 rushing, 6 receiving) on nine offensive touches. RHS head coach Nick Patterson said that the star running back is expected to be available for this Friday’s contest against Cornersville.
The Raiders will host the Bulldogs in the Battle of Buford Station this Friday. The Raiders are 1-1 in region play and tied for second place behind Fayetteville City, which has already clinched the region crown.
