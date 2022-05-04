Late inning fireworks propelled the Richland High School baseball team to a 10-A regular season championship on the final night of the district season last Thursday.
The Raiders finished 8-2 atop the district standings with Thursday’s 9-6 win over the Trojans. Richland and Collinwood entered the final week of the regular season tied in the standings, but a series sweep handed the Raiders the crown.
Senior right-hander Sam Edwards got the start on the mound, pitching two innings with no earned runs allowed and four strikeouts. Edwards also had the second biggest hit of the evening when he blasted a two-run shot out of left field to push his team’s lead to 3-0 in the first inning. Houston Cheek had previously scored on a Herlan Duran RBI base hit for the first run of the matchup.
The Raiders could not hold onto the lead, though, giving up two unearned runs in the second inning on an infield error. Jase Derryberry came in to relieve Edwards in the third, but Collinwood took its first lead, 4-3, in a two-run fourth inning. Derryberry settled in, striking out seven batters in five innings on the mound to earn the win.
Richland tied the game at 4-4 when Colton Trimble led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and was chased home on an RBI base hit by Camron Mann. Duran gave his team the lead the following inning when he doubled and came home on a wild pitch after stealing third.
RHS clung to just a one-run lead, though, heading into the bottom of the sixth when Cheek broke the game wide open with a three-run triple to push the lead to 8-4. Cheek then scored on a sac fly from Derryberry for a five-run lead. That was all the offense Derryberry needed, sealing the deal on the win after Collinwood scored only two runs in the top of the seventh.
Cheek finished 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Duran was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs. Edwards was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run. Trimble finished 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Mann and Derryberry each contributed RBIs. Lane Perkins, Landon Johnson and Ryan Jones each chipped in runs.
Richland’s top seed will result in a first round bye in the district tournament before playing the winner of the four versus five matchup in the second round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.