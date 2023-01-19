The Richland boys’ basketball team led from start to finish in a 54-32 road victory at District 10-A rival Santa Fe last Friday.
In a rematch between last season’s top 10-A squads, the Raiders (14-3, 3-0) started fast and closed strong to pick up the win.
The game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Richland came out hot and racked up a 14-4 lead after the first, but the Wildcats (9-6, 2-1) chipped away at their deficit and trailed 34-27 after three.
But the Raiders put the clamps on down the stretch, outscoring the Wildcats 20-5 in the final frame to pull away for a somewhat deceptively lopsided final score.
Despite being the road team, Richland found the rims to their liking and shot 46 percent from the floor compared to the home team’s icy 28 percent.
Richland did its damage on the glass, however, outrebounding Santa Fe 33-19.
30 of the Raiders’ 54 came from the tandem of Carter Edwards and Andrew Huff, who notched 16 and 14 each. Derryberry also led the team with seven rebounds.
Jase Derryberry added 9 points while big man Gage Kirk tossed in 7.
Richland frustrated Santa Fe sophomore standout Auden Slaughter, who scored just 12 points and finished the night 4-of-16 from the field.
The Raiders followed up with a 62-17 win at Hampshire on Tuesday and will host Culleoka tomorrow night.
