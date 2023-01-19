IMG_9137 web.jpg

Raider guard Jase Derryberry lines up a 3-point shot during Richland’s win versus Community Nov. 22.   Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland boys’ basketball team led from start to finish in a 54-32 road victory at District 10-A rival Santa Fe last Friday.

In a rematch between last season’s top 10-A squads, the Raiders (14-3, 3-0) started fast and closed strong to pick up the win.

