The Richland boys’ basketball team finished the first half of its district schedule without a loss, claiming another dominant victory in 10-A play with a 72-38 decision over Culleoka at home last Friday.
Perhaps most impressive is the Raiders’ (16-3, 5-0) margin of victory in the 5-0 start, defeating opponents by an average of 27 points per game including a 21-point win over second place Santa Fe Jan. 13.
A total of 12 players scored for Richland in the win over Culleoka. The first team unit led 37-11 at the half as big nights from Gage Kirk and Luke Jones were too much for an undersized Warriors team.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders emptied the bench, and even the third-team offense continued to score at will.
Kirk had a game-high 16 points. Luke Jones and Jase Derryberry scored 11 each. Ryan Jones had 7 points. Jameson Andrews scored 6. Carter Edwards had 5 including an impressive dunk attempt. Weston Finley finished with 4. Jack Jackson and Andrew Huff scored 3 apiece. Colton Trimble, Cooper Jackson and Wil Shirey capped the night with 2 points each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.