RHS sophomore Carter Edwards skies for a dunk in last Friday’s district victory versus Culleoka.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland boys’ basketball team finished the first half of its district schedule without a loss, claiming another dominant victory in 10-A play with a 72-38 decision over Culleoka at home last Friday. 

Perhaps most impressive is the Raiders’ (16-3, 5-0) margin of victory in the 5-0 start, defeating opponents by an average of 27 points per game including a 21-point win over second place Santa Fe Jan. 13.

Richland’s Gage Kirk rises for a layup during last Friday’s victory versus Culleoka.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

