Raiders Dismantle First Assembly Christian on Homecoming

The Richland Raider defense accomplished a truly rare feat Friday night in a dominant 47-0 homecoming victory over First Assembly Christian School.
FACS left the field with fewer yards gained than it started.
In fact, of the 26 plays FACS ran, only 10 gained positive yardage as the team finished the contest with -1 yard of offense, three turnovers and just two first downs, one of which was the result of an RHS defensive penalty.
The Raiders (2-3) led virtually the entire non-region contest and was ahead 40-0 at halftime. The second half ended in less than 45 minutes with a continuous running clock due to the five-touchdown advantage.
The FACS offense opened the game with a three-and-out as defensive end Andrew McCormack corralled the opposing quarterback for a seven-yard loss on third down.
Richland needed only five plays to drive 38 yards for the score on the ensuing possession. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller completed a 14-yard pass to Ethan Workman to convert a third and long play. Miller then called his own number on a 19-yard rushing touchdown to pull ahead 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Raider defense forced another three-and-out, and Richland scored its second touchdown of the quarter on the following possession. Senior running back Sam Edwards was the team’s workhorse on the possession, carrying the ball eight times for 68 yards and a touchdown. The final rush covered seven yards before Edwards crossed the plane and put his team up 14-0 to end the opening quarter.
A 10-yard pass moved the chains for FACS on the following drive, the team’s only earned first down. However, a six-yard loss on the following play doomed the drive, and resulted in a third-straight punt.
Richland then moved the ball 61 yards in four plays highlighted by a 41-yard passing connection between Miller and Workman and ending with a one-yard touchdown run for Tyler Seals.
As if a 20-0 lead was not enough for the homestanding Raiders, FACS committed three-consecutive turnovers to end the half to push the deficit to 40-0.
Workman picked off a pass near midfield and weaved his way through teammates and opponents alike for a 52-yard return touchdown.
Edwards intercepted a second-straight pass attempt from the Crusaders and returned the ball to the one-yard line, but a penalty gave RHS the ball at the opponents’ 34 instead.
Edwards converted a fourth and three situation with a 21-yard rush, setting up Andrew Huff’s five-yard touchdown to lead 33-0.
A facemask penalty against RHS gave the Crusaders their second and final first down of the contest the following possession, before a fumble was recovered by the Raiders.
Edwards converted a fourth down run for a second-straight possession, and Miller found receiver Tyrell Randolph in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the half. Richland’s lead had ballooned to 40-0 with four touchdowns in a span of less than eight minutes.
The second half saw heavy substitutions for the Raiders. Richland punted and then missed a 34-yard field goal on its first two possessions of the second stanza. On its third and final possession, Huff scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from five yards out as time expired for a 47-0 final tally.
Miller completed 3-of-7 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, while adding 27 yards and a second score on the ground. Edwards led all rushers with 150 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Luke Eslick rushed for 37 yards on five attempts. Huff scored two touchdowns and finished with 18 rushing yards on six attempts. Daniel Hewitt chipped in 23 yards rushing on four attempts to round out the team leaders.
Workman led his team in receiving for the fifth-straight contest to start the season with two receptions for 55 yards. Randolph hauled in the lone other reception, his 19-yard touchdown catch.
The Raiders travel to Mt. Pleasant (2-3) this Friday for their third region contest of the season in a must-win game. The Tigers are 1-1 in region play after falling to Cascade and defeating Loretto.
RHS defeated Mt. Pleasant in the teams’ most recent meeting, a 14-7 road win in 2020 when the teams were region rivals in Class A.
