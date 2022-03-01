The Richland boys’ basketball team started slow, but used a strong third quarter to take care of an upset bid from rival Cornersville, winning 52-36, last Saturday in the Region 5-A quarterfinals.
On a night where some teams made trips of nearly two hours for their first region contest, Richland (20-7) not only stayed at home, but welcomed their longtime rivals — separated by just 15 miles — to the Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The rivalry was apparent from the opening tip, with both teams struggling to gain much traction.
Richland was able to squeeze in front early, holding a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But the pesky Bulldogs, coached by former Richland Raider Peyton Newton, continued to apply pressure and outscored Richland by a 12-10 margin in the second quarter, giving the Raiders just a four-point edge at halftime.
Richland’s Carter Edwards was the first-half hero, scoring 10 of his 12 points on the night in the first two frames.
Edwards fast start allowed some of the other Richland scoring weapons to warm up, which prompted a lopsided 13-4 margin for the Raiders in the third quarter.
Ahead 39-26 after three, the Raiders began to close their grip on the contest and pull away for the 16-point victory.
Six different scorers found their way onto the scoresheet for Richland, led by Jace Derryberry’s 16. Derryberry was responsible for four of Richland’s seven 3-pointers on the night, while the Raiders allowed just one Cornersville triple.
Senior standouts Trey Luna and Tyrell Randolph finished the game with 10 and nine, respectively, for the Raiders. Alongside Edwards’ 12, Andrew Huff and Gage Kirk accounted for the team’s final five
points.
Eli Welch led Cornersville (11-14) in scoring with 12 points on the night.
The win marked a third-straight region quarterfinal victory for the Raiders, who advanced all the way to the state tournament finals in Murfreesboro last season.
Richland drew a matchup with another District 9-A foe, Moore County, in Tuesday night’s region semifinal at Wayne County.
Moore County (10-20) vanquished Wayne County, 83-60, in its region quarterfinal contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.