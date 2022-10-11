The Richland Raider defense returned to its early season form on the road against Collinwood last Friday night. 

But the offense struggled to find consistency in the second half, and the Trojans (2-5) scored three non-offensive touchdowns to knock off the Raiders, 33-28.

Richland quarterback Bryce Miller uncorks a pass during the second half of last Friday’s Raider loss at Collinwood.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

