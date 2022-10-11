The Richland Raider defense returned to its early season form on the road against Collinwood last Friday night.
But the offense struggled to find consistency in the second half, and the Trojans (2-5) scored three non-offensive touchdowns to knock off the Raiders, 33-28.
Richland (5-2) was without several key players in the first half due to suspensions associated with missed practices. The Raiders initially looked well on their way to a sixth win, taking a 14-0 lead behind a key interception and fourth down conversion in the first quarter.
After the Raiders turned the ball over on downs to open the game, Jayden Pryor’s interception gave the offense the ball back inside the redzone. Daniel Hewitt opened the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown to give RHS the early lead 7-0.
The RHS defense forced a punt, and the Raiders gambled on fourth down again, this time catching Collinwood off guard with a perfect pass from backup quarterback Blane Woodard to Brayden Adams for a 46-yard touchdown. Woodard split snaps regularly with Bryce Miller in the first half and finished 3-for-3 with 63 yards and a touchdown. Richland led 14-0 to end the first quarter.
But after the Raiders forced a third-straight stop on defense, the offense made its first costly mistake when a sack near the end zone led to a short scoop and score for the Trojans. Collinwood pulled within 14-7. The Trojans tied the game midway through the second quarter on a 59-yard rushing touchdown from Blake Whitten.
Collinwood took the lead with a third-straight unanswered touchdown on a pick-six for a 21-14 lead with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter.
In desperate need of an answer, the Raider offense marched down the field on an 11-play, 72-yard drive capped by senior Chandler Thomason, a starting offensive lineman who made the most of his chance at fullback. Thomason spun at the goal line and pushed his way into the end zone for a one-yard score to tie the game at 21-21 at halftime.
Collinwood stole back momentum on the first play of the second half when Whitten returned the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked to give Collinwood just a 27-21 lead.
The second half was characterized by key defensive stops by both teams.
Collinwood converted a long fourth down on a trick play and threatened to extend the lead, but Alonzo Alvarez came away with a key fumble recovery deep in Raider territory.
Miller and star receiver Ethan Workman found their rhythm on the following drive to give the Raiders the team’s first lead in nearly two quarters. Miller first converted a third down with a 13-yard pass to the wideout. The two then connected for 10 yards for another first down before Miller threw Workman a jump ball down the seam, and the receiver timed his jump perfectly to bring down the pass for a 35-yard score. Richland led 28-27 after the extra point with 8:02 remaining in regulation.
But the Trojans drove 76 yards, converting a third and fourth down. A quarterback draw helped the home team re-take the lead, 33-28.
The Raiders had one final chance, but an interception deep in Collinwood territory ended the threat and ensured the Trojans would complete the upset.
Richland outgained Collinwood 307-248 in offensive yardage, but Richland committed three turnovers, two of which directly resulted in touchdowns.
Miller led the Raiders in passing, finishing 10-of-19 for 132 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Hewitt led the team in rushing with 52 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. The senior also caught two passes for 36 yards. Workman led the team in receiving with 68 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. He leads his team with 17 touchdowns this season.
The Raiders return to region play this Friday with a road trip to Forrest. With a win, RHS would officially clinch a playoff spot and set up a matchup with Loretto Oct. 28 that would most likely decide second place in the standings. The game will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
