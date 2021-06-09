The Richland High School football team’s roster has swelled to 55 players this spring as the Raiders prepare to move to Class 2A this fall.
RHS will be competing in a new classification for the first time since 2008 when the team formerly played in Class 2A. The team’s new region foes will include familiar faces Mt. Pleasant and Summertown, as well as Loretto, Cascade and Forrest.
Based on what he has seen this spring and in his last three years with the Raiders, RHS head coach Nick Patterson believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re leaving the toughest 1A region in the state of Tennessee over the last few years without a doubt into another strong region in 2A, but it’s not one we’re unfamiliar with, and we were going to play some of those teams anyway,” Patterson said. “So, we feel pretty good about what to expect. Probably four of the 10 teams on our schedule have new coaches this year, so feeling them out will be one of the biggest things.”
The Raiders were without several players throughout spring practice due to the success of Richland’s baseball and soccer teams, which both advanced past districts. Both of the team’s quarterbacks from the 2020 season, Sam Edwards and Bryce Miller, were among those unable to participate in last week’s Orange and White intrasquad game.
“It was a great opportunity for us to see some young kids. We had a lot of upcoming ninth graders out there, so it gave us a chance to evaluate them and get them on the field whereas they might not have gotten as many reps with some of those other kids on the field,” the coach said.
Eighth grade quarterback Blaine Woodard took the first team snaps for the Raiders, and the coach praised the youngster for his football IQ. Patterson added that there is an expected quarterback change this fall as the current freshman, Miller, will take over the reigns in order to allow the former starter, Edwards, to transition to running back.
“We’re going to look at moving Sam. He’s our best runner coming back. We think that allows him to run more, and it also allows him to play more defense for us, and we need him on that side of the ball as well. He’s going to move to running back for us and fill that physical role like Austin [Seals] was, and then Bryce will step up and go to that quarterback spot,” Patterson said.
The offensive line is the team’s strongest position group coming out of spring practice with considerable depth returning from a year ago. Patterson praised the work of many of his young defensive backs and running backs this spring, as well as Robert Pierce, a soon-to-be senior who will help anchor a linebacker position that lost multiple starters a year ago. Other players he mentioned in the important position group are returning starter Tyler Seals, Jay Douthit who he praised for adding strength this offseason, as well as Brayden Adams and Tyger Barnette.
Patterson concluded that some of the most important areas moving into this summer and fall will be improvements in technique. He believes players who have been with the program the last three years are starting to really carry over the fundamentals the coaches have tried to instill in the young athletes.
“These are things we’ve been preaching since day one, but we’re finally seeing some carry over. That goes from junior high up to high school, and just year to year, being here now, this will be going to our fourth year, so we’re starting to see guys who can carry over what we’ve taught and put it on the football field, so we’re excited about that,” he said.
Richland opens the fall schedule with a road contest at former region rival Cornersville Aug. 19 before welcoming Zion Christian Academy for the home opener Aug. 27.
