One agonizing bounce of the basketball was enough to cost Richland a district tournament title as Auden Slaughter rattled home a buzzer-beating triple to give Santa Fe a 49-46 victory and the 10-A tournament crown Saturday night inside Dwight Clark Memorial Gymnasium.

The instant classic was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”

IMG_1292 web.jpg

Raider guard Carter Edwards hoists a 3-point attempt in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 10-A title game versus Santa Fe.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_1298 WEB.jpg

Richland big man Gage Kirk skies to the rim for a layup in the first quarter of the Raiders’ loss to Santa Fe.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments