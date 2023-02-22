One agonizing bounce of the basketball was enough to cost Richland a district tournament title as Auden Slaughter rattled home a buzzer-beating triple to give Santa Fe a 49-46 victory and the 10-A tournament crown Saturday night inside Dwight Clark Memorial Gymnasium.
The instant classic was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
With the teams knotted at 46 with just 1.6 seconds remaining, Slaughter caught an inbounds pass on the left wing and double-clutched before heaving a shot toward the basket.
The ball grazed just enough of the front of the rim to send it upright — virtually even with the top of the backboard — before it swished home and sent the visitors into a frenzy.
The ballgame was an instant classic between the 10-A rivals with Santa Fe (20-7) controlling much of the first half before the Raiders (21-7) seized the momentum in the second.
Santa Fe capitalized on a sluggish Richland start, led 13-10 after one and was up 21-19 at the break.
The third quarter broke heavily in favor of the Raiders, however, as they mounted a furious comeback and took their first lead of the night at 24-23 with 2:30 left in the period.
Momentum continued in Richland’s favor over the final two-plus minutes, including two free throws at the end of the quarter when Santa Fe head coach Brad Slaughter was given a technical foul.
Raider big man Gage Kirk swished home both attempts to put Richland up 34-28 headed to the fourth.
The action got tight in a hurry as the Wildcats ran virtually their entire offense through the sophomore Slaughter, who finished the night with 33 points.
The teams were level at 41-41 with 2:50 remaining. After a layup from Slaughter, Richland found itself down 45-43 with 1:24 left.
Kirk made the first of two free throws, but could not convert the second, and Santa Fe secured a rebound.
Richland fouled Slaughter on the ensuing possession, but he also missed a second free throw to give RHS a glimmer of hope with 35.8 left on the clock.
The Raiders worked into the front court and found Kirk, who was fouled with 18.4 left in the ballgame.
This time, the big man converted both shots and drew the teams level at 46-46.
After two passes were tipped out of bounds by Richland, the clock stopped with exactly 1.6 seconds left.
That set the stage for Slaughter, who was virtually draped by Richland’s defense, to fire off a double-pump shot that stunned the near-capacity crowd.
Senior guard Jase Derryberry led the Raiders with 14 points. Kirk finished with 13 and Carter Edwards had 10.
Andrew Huff added 7 points and Luke Jones posted 2, as Richland’s starting five comprised all of the scoring on the night.
In addition to the 33 from Slaughter, Andrew Graves added 11 for the Wildcats.
With the win, Santa Fe earned the top seed in next week’s Region 5-A tournament, which begins Saturday at campus sites.
Richland will earn the No. 2 seed and will host District 9-A third-place finisher Huntland (15-14).
Richland 62
Culleoka 33
A season-high five players finished in double figures for the Raiders in a 62-33 district semifinals win over Culleoka.
Richland was forced to rely on its interior scoring in the opening half as the team was ice cold from beyond the arc. Gage Kirk scored 6 of his team’s first 8 points and was a force on the offensive glass in the first half.
In fact, the rebounding advantage was an early catalyst for the Raiders. Richland led 25-19 at the half.
The RHS defense fueled its offense in the second half as the team’s press began forcing turnovers that led to transition points.
Former Warrior Jameson Andrews scored 12 points off the bench, all in the second half.
Luke Jones led all scorers with 13 points, including a slam dunk. Kirk, Jase Derryberry and Carter Edwards each scored 10 points. Andrew Huff added 5. Cooper Jackson scored 2 points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.