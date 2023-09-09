DSC_0377.JPG

Richland sophomore Shooter Foster churns for yardage in Richland's contest versus Lincoln County earlier this season.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland Raiders found themselves on the wrong end of a decisive two-point conversion play for the second time this season in a 29-28 loss at 3A Fairview Friday night.

But an inspired second half effort and a 14-point comeback gave Raiders fans plenty to look forward to as the team returns to region play next week versus Cornersville. 

Tags

Load comments