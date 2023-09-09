The Richland Raiders found themselves on the wrong end of a decisive two-point conversion play for the second time this season in a 29-28 loss at 3A Fairview Friday night.
But an inspired second half effort and a 14-point comeback gave Raiders fans plenty to look forward to as the team returns to region play next week versus Cornersville.
After finishing with just over 200 yards last week against Wayne County, the Richland offense surpassed that total in the second half alone against Fairview.
Both teams punted their first two offensive possessions before Fairview scored on a 54-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of its second drive. Kentrell Harrison broke a tackle and outpaced the defense to the end zone for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Richland’s offense did not find the end zone in the first half, picking up only four first downs and failing to convert a fake punt.
Fairview drove 65 yards on the final drive of the half to push the score to 14-0. Wendell Billingsley scored a one-yard rushing touchdown with just three seconds left before the half to extend the lead.
The Raiders struck first in the second half when freshman Aylin Kennedy caught his second long pass of the night from quarterback Bryce Miller for a 33-yard gain. Miller capped the drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown on the read option to pull within 14-7 late in the third.
After a fumble ended the next RHS drive deep in opponent’s territory, the Raider defense continued to shut down the Yellowjackets. Fairview failed a fake punt attempt deep in its own territory, leading to a short field for the offense.
Luke Eslick scored four plays later with a 16-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.
Colton Trimble recovered a key fumble on the following defensive series, sending the game to overtime, tied 14-14.
Trayvon Murry scored on third and goal on the first possession of overtime as Fairview pulled ahead, 21-14. Luke Eslick answered with a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the next series.
Richland lined up for a two-point conversion, and a trick play saw Jake Sands receive a handoff and throw a pass to fellow receiver Jayden Pryor in the end zone. But a penalty called back the potential game-winning catch. Richland opted for an extra point to tie the game at 21 and enter double overtime.
Eslick scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on third and goal from the one and pulled ahead for the first time 28-21.
On the next series, Billingsley scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on fourth and goal, and Fairview elected to go for the win on a conversion.
Yellowjackets quarterback Jax McCoy rolled out of the pocket and extended the play long enough to find Cayden Lee on a diving catch in the end zone to win, 29-28.
Miller finished 15-of-25 passing for 157 yards and also rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Eslick added 55 rushing yards and on seven carries with three touchdowns.
Kennedy led all receivers with 96 yards on five receptions. Petty chipped in 48 yards on three receptions.
