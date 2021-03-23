The Richland High School boys’ basketball team took the court at Murphy Center March 17 for the program’s fifth state tournament appearance.
Despite a strong early showing, RHS (26-2) fell by a single point, 56-55, to a North Greene (33-4) team with a strong post presence and physical defense.
The Raiders opened up an 8-2 lead to start the first quarter with Logan Helton and Daniel Nicholson using their athleticism to secure baskets, and fellow senior Stevie Ballinger grabbing a key offensive board and putback.
Richland led for more than 85 percent of the first half. Each time the opposing Huskies pulled close, the Richland offense produced another big play. Tyrell Randolph knocked down a 3-point basket to push the team’s lead to 13-8 and followed with another jumper on the next possession just before the buzzer to lead 15-10 after one quarter.
Nicholson scored six of his team’s first eight points in the second quarter with the other basket coming on an electrifying dunk by Helton off an outlet pass from Randolph.
However, North Greene’s tight perimeter defense and disciplined off the ball defensive movement kept Richland from creating the open looks from 3-point range that have been a staple of the team’s offense this year.
On the other end of the court, the Raiders’ defense consistently shut down first attempts from the Huskies, but a failure to secure defensive rebounds gave the opposing team second and sometimes third opportunities. North Greene finished the day with 38 rebounds to only 22 for Richland, half of those 38 rebounds were on the offensive end leading to 19 second chance points. After Richland took another eight-point lead, the team’s largest of the half, North Greene closed the half on an 11-3 run to tie it up 26-26 at halftime.
The Raiders again looked to deliver a knockout blow to open the second half with Nicholson scoring the team’s first four points followed by back-to-back jumpers from Trey Luna after the junior had failed to score in the first half. The second, a 3-point shot, gave Richland a 37-28 lead.
Second chance points led North Greene on a 26-8 run that flipped a nine-point lead for Richland into a nine-point lead for the Huskies. The Raiders trailed 54-45 with 2:04 remaining when Luna knocked down two-straight free throws on a second-straight possession. He finished 5-of-6 from the line in the final quarter to jump start his team’s offense for a late push.
The Raiders’ press forced a North Greene turnover leading to a Nicholson 3-pointer at the other end to pull within 54-50. It was the first of three-straight turnovers for the Huskies which led to a Ballinger score to bring the game within a single basket at 54-52. Ballinger secured a defensive rebound after a missed one-and-one opportunity for North Greene, and Richland marched down the court with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The comeback was not to be, though, as a questionable charge call against Nicholson led to a turnover. North Greene hit two free throws at the other end, and Jase Derryberry’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer brought the score to 56-55.
North Greene’s Chris Schultz was the game’s hero with a game-high 19 points and 17 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end. The Huskies finished 22-of-53 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.
The Raiders shot 19-of-48 with a 5-of-12 performance from the perimeter and 12-of-14 from the free throw line.
Helton was the Raiders’ most efficient player on the offensive end with a 7-of-11 performance from the field and a team-high 17 points. Nicholson scored 16 but finished just 5-of-16 from the field. Luna added 10 points, all in the second half. Randolph scored five. Ballinger added four points and a team-high nine rebounds. Derryberry chipped in three points.
Richland picked up seven steals including four by Nicholson and forced 17 turnovers leading to 22 points.
This was the second occasion in which Richland and North Greene met in the state tournament with the other occurrence also serving as a one possession game. The Huskies eliminated the Raiders in the first round of the 1990 tournament in a 44-42 decision.
North Greene went on to fall to eventual state champion, Clay County, in the semifinals by a score of 65-49. The Bulldogs won their first state championship, and junior Grant Strong won Mr. Basketball and was named the tournament’s MVP. He averaged 31 points and 11 rebounds per game in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.