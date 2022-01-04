The Richland boys’ basketball team saw a championship slip through its fingertips last Thursday in a 53-50 overtime loss to Class AA Loretto in the finals of the Richland Christmas Classic at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The loss was a painful one for the Raiders (8-5), who led for the vast majority of the contest versus the former Class A powerhouse Mustangs (7-6), who have now made the jump to Class AA.
In a low-scoring first half, the Raiders opened up an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, and pushed ahead by an 18-11 edge at halftime.
The Raider lead would balloon to as many as 15 points late in the third quarter, but the Mustangs began to find their offensive footing and slashed the Richland lead to just 35-27 at the end of the third.
Loretto began to push in the fourth quarter, and outscored the Raiders 17-9 in the final frame.
The Mustangs never led in regulation, but senior Tabias Sirmones swished home a pair of free throws with just over 30 seconds left in the ballgame to draw the contest level at 44-44.
Richland head coach Jason Loveless drew up a last-minute playcall, but the Raiders were unable to snatch the victory on the final shot of regulation.
The Mustangs seized their first lead of the night in the overtime period and quickly extended the edge, but Richland guard Tyrell Randolph poured in a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch to give the Raiders a last-gasp chance at victory.
In the end, it proved to be too much for the Raiders to overcome, as the Mustangs took home the holiday tournament title.
Randolph led all scorers with 18 points in the losing effort. Fellow senior guard Trey Luna had a somewhat quiet night with seven points for the Raiders.
Big man Gage Kirk added 10 points to help flank Randolph and Luna in the scoring column.
Senior Brendon Tipps led the Mustangs with 13 points.
The loss was a bittersweet one for the Raiders, who fell to the Mustangs in Lawrence County back on Dec. 7. The two teams are set to meet again in Lynnville in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 10.
The win was the first for the Mustangs in Lynnville since a 59-54 victory at Dwight Clark Gymnasium back on Feb. 25, 2017.
Richland will look to regroup immediately with District 10-A play, which begins this Friday with a trip to Wayne County. Fans can listen to Friday’s district opener on Pulaski Citizen Live! at PulaskiCitizen.com, beginning with ladies coverage at 6:00 p.m.
Richland Fends Off Powerhouse Summertown
In its second game of the Christmas Classic, Richland notched one of its biggest wins of the season in an 82-70 victory versus newly-reclassified AA Summertown on Dec. 29.
The Raiders took control of the contest early and ran away from the longtime Class A powerhouse in last Wednesday’s holiday tournament semifinal.
The Raiders led by 19 points at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest, even building their margin to as many as 21.
Summertown continued to battle and eventually whittled the lead down to a more respectable margin, but the Raiders still cruised to the double-digit win.
The 82 points were a season high for the Raiders and the most they had scored in a contest since pouring in 99 versus Summertown in the final regular-season game of the 2020-21 season.
Senior guard Trey Luna led the charge for the Raiders, scoring 22 points on the night on a sharp-shooting 7-of-10 effort from the floor. Luna buried 4-of-6 3-pointers on the night, as the Raiders canned seven triples as a team in the win.
Tyrell Randolph bagged 18 points on the night for the Raiders, while fellow guard Carter Edwards added 13.
Jase Derryberry added nine points and six assists in the victory.
Summertown brothers Grayson and Gavin Burleson led the Eagles with 21 and 15 points each.
Raiders Begin Tournament By Beating Rockets
Richland began its quest for a Christmas title with a 59-48 victory versus Forrest on Dec. 28 in Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
In a back-and-forth first half, the Raiders surrendered an unusually large 24 points in the first quarter and trailed the Rockets by a 24-18 margin.
The second quarter broke in favor of the Raiders in a big way, however, as they outscored the Rockets by 17 points to lead at halftime 37-26.
Forrest chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, but Richland found its offensive rhythm again in the fourth, outscoring the Rockets 19-14 in the game’s final period to preserve the 11-point win.
Seniors Trey Luna and Tyrell Randolph led the offensive surge with 24 and 13 points each, respectively. Carter Edwards added 10 points for the Raiders as the trio accounted for roughly 80 percent of the team’s offensive output.
Forrest was led in scoring by Davin Porter and Andrew Timmons, who finished with 12 and 11 points each.
