The Richland boys basketball team saw its 2021-22 season come to a close last Monday, March 7, in a 58-50 loss at McKenzie in the TSSAA’s Class A Sectional.
After qualifying a year ago, the Raiders (21-9) finished the year agonizingly close to a return trip to Murfreesboro and the Class A state tournament finals.
Richland struggled to find its footing from the opening tip, committing turnovers on its first two possessions as the home team raced out to an early 4-0 lead.
Richland found its offense momentarily, pulling ahead for their lone lead of the night at 5-4 midway through the frame.
But that’s when the Rebels (21-8) began to pour on the pressure, eventually leading 15-8 at the end of the first period.
The second quarter saw Richland slowly creep back in the contest, trimming McKenzie’s lead to just seven on a pair of occasions.
McKenzie outscored the Raiders 16-13 in the stanza to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.
Richland went on to outscore McKenzie 12-11 in the third quarter and 17-16 in the fourth, but could not find enough offensive consistency to make up the gap.
The Raiders struggled versus the Rebels full-court press defense, turning the ball over 18 times on the night, leading directly to 13 points for McKenzie.
The pressure also affected the Raiders from their normally-steady 3-point line, with Richland connecting on just 2-of-21 triples on the night.
The Raiders were nearly flawless at the free-throw line, however, swishing home 12-of-14 attempts on the night. McKenzie shot nearly twice as many free throws, but was just 17-of-26 at the line, which kept Richland somewhat within striking distance.
But the difference came from shots from the floor as McKenzie shot 46 percent from the floor and buried five 3-pointers throughout the night to consistently keep Richland at bay.
Senior guard Trey Luna led the Raiders with 18 points on the night and finished a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Luna was held in check from beyond the arc, however, finishing the evening without a triple in three attempts.
Jase Derryberry served as Luna’s scoring sidekick, tossing home 11 points. Freshman Carter Edwards added nine to cap major scoring efforts.
Senior point guard Tyrell Randolph was 0-for-10 from the floor and held to just two free throws in the defeat.
Marquez Taylor, a 2021 Class A Mr. Football finalist, led McKenzie in scoring with 12 points. Teammate Stafford Roditis also added 12 points, with teammates Tate Surber and Zayden McCaslin adding nine each.
The loss ended the Raiders season in the Sectionals for the second time in the last three seasons.
Luna, Randolph and Ben Teegarden all depart for graduation for the Raiders, but the bulk of this season’s team should remain in tact heading into the 2022-23 season.
