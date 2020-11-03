The Richland High School football team was unable to cash in on scoring opportunities in a 32-20 loss to Huntland, leaving the Raiders one game shy of a playoff berth.
The Raiders (3-6, 1-4) snapped a 12-year playoff drought last season with a trip to the postseason as part of a six-win campaign. Up against an improved region this season, RHS opened the campaign with a road win over Mt. Pleasant but lost four-straight region contests to finish in fifth place.
RHS entered the home season finale in a winner take all matchup against the Hornets as both teams had a chance to secure a trip to the postseason on the field. Richland advanced inside the Hornets’ 30-yard line on seven of the teams’ eight offensive possessions on the night but scored just 20 points.
Huntland opened the night with the football and scored in three plays when Bryson Johnson rushed for a 40-yard touchdown for a 7-0 Huntland lead.
Richland received the ball near midfield, but Johnson intercepted a Sam Edwards pass to take over possession and set up the road team’s second scoring drive.
The Hornets marched down the field on a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped by a short plunge into the end zone by full back Kolbi Stewart to extend the lead to 14-0.
Back-to-back strong carries by RHS senior back Austin Seals advanced the Raiders into Hornets’ territory. Edwards, who had one of his best career rushing performances in the loss, ripped off an 18-yard run inside the 30. But a fourth down incompletion turned the ball over on downs.
The Hornets scored a third-straight touchdown to open the night with a 72-yard drive. Stewart rushed for his second score from 14 yards out to lead 20-0 with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter.
After a disastrous start for the homestanding Raiders, head coach Nick Patterson’s team came to life in the second quarter as Edwards broke free for a 14-yard and a 23-yard rush on the next drive to flip field position, despite the offense once again stalling out in the red zone.
The RHS defense’s first stop of the night then helped the offense break through.
Seals found senior receiver Jack Norman on a trick-play pass in which the latter came down with the ball via a spectacular one-handed grab.
On second down from the eight-yard line, Edwards found Ethan Ehrhardt in the back of the end zone as the receiver tip toed the sideline for the touchdown grab. Colton Trimble added the extra point as Richland trailed 20-7.
Huntland’s offense traversed 68 yards in less than three minutes to put a fourth touchdown on the board. Payton Reed completed a 23-yard pass to Micah Millraney for a touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the half for a 26-7 lead.
An RHS personal foul after a 33-yard Edwards run helped keep the home team out of the end zone just before the half.
Richland’s Ethan Workman nearly found the end zone on the opening kickoff of the second half as he was tackled just shy of the goal line. Seals dove over the scrum on second and goal to bring his team within 26-13.
Huntland scored its fifth touchdown in six possessions on the following drive when Kolbi Stewart scored his third touchdown of the night from two yards out. The Hornets led 32-13 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
Richland was stopped inside the 30 once again on the next drive, unable to convert on fourth and two.
The defense came away with its second stop of the night, forcing a turnover on downs inside the red zone. This gave the RHS offensive seniors a chance to score on the final possession of their high school careers.
The Raiders drove 92 yards with Edwards breaking a run to the outside for a 21-yard score to pull his team within 32-20.
Huntland ran out the clock on the ensuing possession to secure the three seed. Fayetteville City won the region with Moore County finishing second, and Cornersville claiming the fourth seed.
Edwards, a junior, finished the night with a career-high 164 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. He completed 4-of-10 passes for 19 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Seals rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while also completing a 33-yard pass and making a five-yard reception. Norman was the leading receiver with two catches for 38 yards. Ehrhardt finished with two receptions for nine yards and a touchdown.
For Huntland, Stewart finished with a game-high 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, while also catching two passes for 23 yards.
Johnson added 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown along with an interception on defense.
Millraney carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and chipped in three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Reed completed 7-of-9 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
