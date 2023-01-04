Edwards cut web.jpg

Raider guard Carter Edwards contorts his body for a layup during Richland’s win versus Harriman earlier this season. Edwards and the Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to Columbia Central in the Raider Christmas Classic title game last Thursday.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland boys’ basketball team notched a semifinal victory versus Huntland and then fell in a heartbreaker to Class 4A Columbia to finish runner-up at the Raider Christmas Classic last week.

The Raiders finished the 2022 portion of their schedule with an 11-3 record and will begin District 10-A play on Friday versus Wayne County.

Richland’s Gage Kirk delivers an emphatic block in the Raiders victory versus Harriman earlier this season.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

