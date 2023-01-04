Raider guard Carter Edwards contorts his body for a layup during Richland’s win versus Harriman earlier this season. Edwards and the Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to Columbia Central in the Raider Christmas Classic title game last Thursday. Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
The Richland boys’ basketball team notched a semifinal victory versus Huntland and then fell in a heartbreaker to Class 4A Columbia to finish runner-up at the Raider Christmas Classic last week.
The Raiders finished the 2022 portion of their schedule with an 11-3 record and will begin District 10-A play on Friday versus Wayne County.
All three games were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Columbia 51
Richland 49
Richland made a late rally and had possession with 15 seconds left, but came up empty in a two-point defeat to Class 4A Columbia Central in the Raider Christmas Classic championship game last Thursday.
The Raiders struggled in the opening quarter, falling behind 18-10 after one. RHS seemed to find its footing in the second and third periods, but could not make up any ground and trailed 45-37.
But the fourth quarter saw RHS chip away at the CHS lead and eventually whittled the deficit to just one with 15 seconds remaining.
Richland guard Carter Edwards slashed his way into the lane, but was whistled for a charge, giving the ball back to Columbia late in the frame.
The Lions swished home a final free throw to push the game to its final score.
Jase Derryberry was the offensive hero for Richland, scoring 17 points on a 4-of-9 shooting night. Derryberry connected on four of the Raiders’ five triples on the night and added 4 more points at the line.
Edwards added 16 points to flank Derryberry in the scoring column. Edwards scored half of his points at the free-throw line.
Big man Gage Kirk scored 9 points and nabbed eight rebounds in the Raider loss.
Richland 53
Huntland 51
A fourth-quarter surge lifted Richland to a 2-point win versus region foe Huntland in the winner’s bracket semifinal Dec. 28.
The contest was a tight one throughout, with neither team gaining much of an edge in the first half. The game was tied 15-15 after one and Huntland led 23-22 at the break.
The third quarter saw Huntland push its lead to four as the score was 39-35 after three.
The fourth quarter is when Richland made its move, however, as the Raiders erupted for 18 points.
Big man Gage Kirk was dominant for the Raiders, tracking down 15 rebounds and scoring 12 points.
Jase Derryberry and Luke Jones scored 12 and 10 points each to flank Kirk in the scoring column. Jones also snagged seven rebounds for the Raiders.
