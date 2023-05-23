IMG_6239 web.jpg

RHS starter Bryce Miller fires a pitch home during a Raider ballgame earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland baseball team saw its 2023 season come to a close last Thursday when it lost two ballgames at McKenzie in the Class A Sectionals.

The Raiders (22-12) suffered a 5-2 loss in the first outing of the best-of-3 series and fell 12-6 in the nightcap to see their tournament run end just two victories shy of advancing to the Class A State Tournament.



First baseman Cooper Jackson snags a grounder and heads to the bag during a Richland victory earlier this year.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

