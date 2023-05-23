The Richland baseball team saw its 2023 season come to a close last Thursday when it lost two ballgames at McKenzie in the Class A Sectionals.
The Raiders (22-12) suffered a 5-2 loss in the first outing of the best-of-3 series and fell 12-6 in the nightcap to see their tournament run end just two victories shy of advancing to the Class A State Tournament.
The loss also brought an end to the historic career of Raider baseball head coach Troy Hughes, who announced his retirement after 18 seasons earlier this year.
A full story on Hughes’ retirement and 18-year tenure as head coach will be published in an upcoming edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
McKenzie 12
Richland 6
After dropping the first game of last Thursday’s series to McKenzie, the Raiders stood on the brink of elimination.
And despite trailing 2-0 after one inning, Richland picked itself up off the canvas and broke loose for four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-2 lead. They tacked on an additional run in the bottom of the third to lead by three.
But things began to unravel for the Raiders down the stretch as McKenzie scored two runs in the fourth and then broke open for eight in the sixth to pull away for the win.
The game started on an interesting note when Raider head coach Troy Hughes opted to start sophomore right-hander Luke Jones. Jones pitched to the final five batters in the first game of the series and drew the start over the Raiders usual second-game pitcher Cooper Jackson.
Jones surrendered a two-run homer in the top of the first and Hughes made the switch to Jackson out of the bullpen to begin the second.
Jackson recorded three quick outs and received immediate run support as the Raiders struck for four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Jameson Andrews and Clay Hollis drew back-to-back walks to start the inning and then leadoff hitter Houston Cheek was plunked in the back to load the bases with two outs. Two-hole hitter Jase Derryberry stroked a two-RBI double to deep left-center to tie the contest. In the ensuing at-bat, Carter Edwards cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple.
The 4-2 lead seemed to inspire the Raiders as Jackson got out of small jam in the top of the third. Richland extended its lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third when Colton Trimble drew a leadoff walk and then was sent home when Ryan Jones posted a fielder’s choice that allowed Trimble to score.
The fourth saw McKenzie find its rhythm offensively, however, as the Rebels cranked their second two-run homer of the night to pull within one run.
Richland tacked on an insurance run — their final tally of the night — via an RBI single from first baseman Bryce Miller.
Ahead 6-4, the Raiders went to the bullpen again and freshman Brooks Bratton notched three quick outs, highlighted by his own diving effort on a small popup behind the mound for the final out of the frame.
But the sixth is where the game turned as McKenzie sent 12 batters to the plate and forced Richland to burn through three different pitchers. Bratton issued back-to-back walks to start the frame and then allowed a pair of singles as McKenzie drew level.
Eighth graders Will Shirey and Jack Jackson combined to close out the nightmare frame for the Raiders.
The Raiders put two runners aboard in the bottom of the sixth, but Trimble and Andrews were sat down as
Edwards and Miller were left stranded.
RHS would go down in order in the seventh to close out the ballgame.
McKenzie 5
Richland 2
The first game of the series saw Richland put runners aboard in every inning, but they were only able to push two runs across in the three-run defeat.
McKenzie plated a run in the bottom of the first to take a quick 1-0 lead. RHS answered right back when Ryan Jones slashed an RBI single to right that plated Jameson Andrews.
MHS promptly regained the lead as they strung together two singles and sharp base running in the bottom of the second to pull ahead 2-1.
RHS kept fighting as they had two runners aboard with just one out in the top of the fourth, but after Brody Kincannon’s sacrifice moved them into scoring position, leadoff man Houston Cheek went down swinging to leave Clay Hollis and Jones stranded.
The game broke further in McKenzie’s favor in the fourth when they cashed in on an error by Jones in left to plate two more runs and lead 4-1.
RHS produced a run virtually out of thin air in the fifth to keep hope alive. Carter Edwards drew a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Edwards came in to score two batters later when Colton Trimble smashed a single to the outfield and trimmed the deficit to just 4-2.
McKenzie proved pesky once more, however, as they added one more run in the bottom of the sixth.
RHS provided one last bit of drama in the top of the seventh when Trimble strolled to the plate with two outs and two runners aboard. The junior cranked a fastball to deep right field that appeared to be on its way out of the ballpark for a game-tying homer, but the Rebels made the snag at the warning track to secure the win.
Bryce Miller suffered the loss on the mound for the Raiders, allowing all five of the Rebel runs. Miller struck out three hitters in his five-plus innings of work. Luke Jones inherited two runners in the sixth and allowed an RBI single, but rallied to get three of the next four batters out in the frame.
Edwards had an interesting night at the plate as he drew four walks and stole two bases. His aggressive base running proved useful in the fifth as it put him in position for Trimble’s RBI single.
Trimble and Jones had the only two official hits in the contest for RHS as standout Tate Surber dominated on the mound at times for the Rebels. The sophomore struck out 10 in his six-plus innings of work.
Hayden Hixon came on with one runner aboard in the seventh to nail down the final three outs and the save for MHS.
