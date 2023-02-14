The Richland boys’ basketball team played two of its toughest opponents of the season last week, suffering road losses to Class AA Loretto and defending Class A state champion East Robertson.
Despite the losses, the Raiders (20-6) enter this week’s District 10-A tournament as the top seed and presumably now are battle-tested as they enter the postseason.
Both of last week’s ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
The Raiders will meet a still-to-be-determined opponent at home this Thursday in the District 10-A semifinals.
All of the 10-A tournament will be held inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium and broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
East Robertson 63
Richland 59
Richland took a massive punch from defending state champion East Robertson early and clawed its way back into the game late, but could not close out what would have been a marquee road victory last Saturday.
RHS fell behind just four seconds into the ballgame when East Robertson won the tipoff, pushed ahead and converted an and-one opportunity to go up 3-0.
The Raiders fell behind by as many as 14 in short order in a game that felt like a postseason contest.
Down 25-14 after one, the Raiders appeared to slowly find their rhythm and outscored East Robertson by a 15-12 margin in the second quarter.
The third quarter was back-and-forth to start, but Richland caught fire midway through the period and erased all of its deficit to briefly take the lead at 45-44 with 2:01 left in the quarter.
The Raiders could not build upon their lead, however, as East Robertson came down and swished home a 3-pointer to retake the lead for good.
Richland fought as hard as possible, but a fourth-quarter comeback bid was not in the cards versus the reigning Class A state champs.
Carter Edwards led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Jase Derryberry added 14 and accounted for three of Richland’s five 3-pointers on the night.
Big men Luke Jones and Gage Kirk added 13 and 11, respectively. Jones had five steals on the night, including a second-half theft that led directly to a fastbreak dunk.
Kirk had a double-double as he tracked down 10 rebounds. Richland’s 32-24 margin on the glass helped keep the Raiders in the contest all night as they scored 10 second-chance points.
Richland could not overcome 17 turnovers on the evening, however.
East Robertson’s Elijah Groves finished the contest with a game-high 22. Groves also had 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals on the night.
No other East Robertson player finished in double-figures.
Loretto 50
Richland 34
A late Raider rally was not enough to erase an early deficit as RHS fell to the Loretto Mustangs 50-34 on the road last Thursday.
Despite a solid defensive effort, Richland scored just 15 points through the first three quarters and trailed 38-15 entering the fourth. The physical game became chippy at times with emotions running high for both squads after the Raiders had taken the first outing 52-31 at home.
Richland opened the fourth with a convincing run that brought the lead within 12. The Raiders’ press took Loretto out of its offensive game, but once the Mustangs entered the double bonus, time and free throw shooting made the deficit insurmountable.
Gage Kirk was the offensive star of the night for the Raiders, finishing with 14 points and a rebounding double-double. Luke Jones scored 6 points. Carter Edwards scored 4 before fouling out earlier in the final period. Andrew Huff added 4 points. Jase Derryberry and Colton Trimble scored 3 points each.
Kasen Buie tied for a game-high with 14 points. Jaxson Roberson scored 12, while Hayden Buttrum had 11.
