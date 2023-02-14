The Richland boys’ basketball team played two of its toughest opponents of the season last week, suffering road losses to Class AA Loretto and defending Class A state champion East Robertson.

Despite the losses, the Raiders (20-6) enter this week’s District 10-A tournament as the top seed and presumably now are battle-tested as they enter the postseason.

DSC_0012 web.jpg

Carter Edwards slashes to the hoop during last Saturday’s contest. Edwards led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points.    Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0021 web.jpg

Raider big man Gage Kirk grabs an offensive rebound and rises for the put back in the second half of last Saturday’s contest.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0036 web.jpg

Luke Jones fires a shot from distance in Richland’s hard-fought defeat at East Robertson Saturday.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

