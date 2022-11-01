Loretto wide receiver Jack Welch hauls in a touchdown with no time remaining last Friday. The Mustangs would go for the win on a two-point conversion, but Richland's defense made a final stop to preserve the victory. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
For the second time in three weeks, the Richland Raiders needed to hold off a two-point conversion play to win a region contest, and once again, the defense came through in a 41-40 victory over the visiting Loretto Mustangs.
Friday night’s contest catapulted RHS (8-2, 4-1) to a second place finish in the region and the team’s first eight-win season in nearly 30 years. Richland also earned the right to host a playoff game against Adamsville this Friday.
Pulaski Citizen Live streamed live audio of the game, which is also available for replay at Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr App. Search for "PCL Richland."
Loretto (4-6, 3-2) proved to be another difficult test for an RHS team that captured three of its four region victories by seven points or fewer.
Richland once again started slowly, punting on each of the first two offensive series and allowing an 80-yard touchdown run by the Mustangs’ Caden Porter.
But Porter was the brightest star of the Loretto offense on the night, and the Raider secondary effectively limited the passing attack. In addition, the Mustangs looked uncomfortable playing behind the chains when penalties and tackles for loss from RHS halted drives. Loretto scored just once more in the first half when Porter broke free for a 29-yard rushing score.
Richland’s first scoring drive spanned 86 yards on nine plays. Quarterback Bryce Miller converted third and long with a 35-yard pass to Ethan Workman. Facing third down again, Miller connected with Workman on a 24-yard completion. The junior quarterback rushed for a five-yard touchdown, the extra point was no good but Richland cut the Loretto lead to, 7-6.
Porter’s second rushing touchdown helped Loretto re-take the lead, but Richland scored the next two touchdowns to take a 19-14 halftime lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Perhaps the biggest drive of the first half, though, came when the Richland defense forced a turnover on downs after a muffed punt had given Loretto the ball at the opponents’ 30-yard line.
Loretto scored the first two touchdowns of the second half on a two-yard rush from Jaden Stults and a 21-yard rush by Porter, his third touchdown of the night. The Mustangs led 28-19 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Loretto defense was unable to stop Richland for the remainder of the contest.
Miller capped a 72-yard drive with a 35-yard passing touchdown to Workman to pull within 28-25. After a Loretto punt, the Raiders drove 63 yards capped this time by a Workman three-yard touchdown run. The Raiders led 33-28 with 7:31 remaining.
Loretto drained much of the time remaining in the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Porter’s fourth rushing touchdown of the night gave the Mustangs a 34-33 lead.
But the Mustangs elected to go for two, failing and giving Richland a chance to make up its extra point deficit.
Richland drove 63 yards in less than two minutes with Miller scoring his fourth touchdown on a five-yard rush. Workman added the conversion run for a 41-34 advantage with only 40 seconds left.
A short Richland kickoff gave Loretto the ball at its own 47. The Mustangs completed a 50-yard pass on the first play of the drive. Carter Daniel threw a touchdown pass to Jack Welch as time expired to pull within 41-40. Welch initially juggled the ball but pulled in the pass and got one foot down for the score.
As Forrest had two weeks prior, Loretto did not like its chances in overtime against the Raiders and attempted to win on a two-point conversion. The Mustangs ran Porter on a sweep play to the pylon, but the referee signaled the conversion had failed as the Raiders rushed the field.
Miller completed 11-of-14 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Daniel Hewitt finished with a season-high 127 rushing yards on 14 carries including a key 22-yard run on the final drive to set up the winning score. Hewitt also caught two passes for 24 yards.
Workman caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Workman finished the regular season with 1,525 yards of total offense and 27 total touchdowns.
Luke Eslick intercepted a pass for the second-straight week.
For Loretto, Porter rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.
Adamsville (5-5) will travel to Richland this Friday in the first round of Class 2A playoffs. The Cardinals finished third behind Lewis County and Decatur County Riverside in their region. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Pulaski Citizen Live will bring you all the action from Lynnville. You can find the game player for Richland on PulaskiCitizen.com or at Mixlr.com.
