For the second time in three weeks, the Richland Raiders needed to hold off a two-point conversion play to win a region contest,  and once again, the defense came through in a 41-40 victory over the visiting Loretto Mustangs.

Friday night’s contest catapulted RHS (8-2, 4-1) to a second place finish in the region and the team’s first eight-win season in nearly 30 years. Richland also earned the right to host a playoff game against Adamsville this Friday. 

Loretto wide receiver Jack Welch hauls in a touchdown with no time remaining last Friday. The Mustangs would go for the win on a two-point conversion, but Richland's defense made a final stop to preserve the victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Richland’s Ethan Workman prepares to haul in a catch during the Raiders’ thrilling victory versus Loretto last Friday.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

 
Andrew Huff (16) breaks up a pass during last Friday’s ballgame. With the win, Huff and the Raiders earn the right to host a first-round playoff game this Friday.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

 

