The Raiders were unable to make it two-straight over rival Cornersville in the Battle of Buford Station, falling 62-28 Friday night at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
Richland (2-3, 1-1 Region 5-A) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) last year in the season opener, but in the teams’ first matchup as region rivals since 2020, turnovers proved costly.
The Raiders committed five turnovers that led to 27 points for Cornersville, while the Bulldogs also featured an impressive big-play offense that scored on five plays of 46 yards or longer.
Cornersville struck first on the game’s opening possession, converting a key third and long and ending the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Navy commit, Ben Franklin.
Richland answered as quarterback Bryce Miller completed a 28-yard pass to Jayden Pryor on another long third down. A one-yard rushing touchdown from Andrew Huff tied the game at 7-7 with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Cornersville scored 21 points over the next seven plays with two RHS turnovers breaking the game wide open.
After a 65-yard rushing touchdown by Austin Cooper, Franklin’s sack forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Austin King. An interception by the Bulldogs’ Blaine Woodard then gave his team the ball at the 8-yard line. Wes Pigg scored on a run two plays later.
Richland got back on the scoreboard with a fourth down touchdown pass from Miller to Pryor that spanned 22 yards. Meanwhile, Franklin rushed for a 52-yard touchdown and Woodard added a 48-yard jaunt to the end zone for a 42-14 Cornersville lead at the half.
Much of the second half saw a running clock due to a 35-point Bulldog lead. Franklin added two rushing touchdowns in the second half of 46 and 88 yards, and Cooper added his second score of the night on a 21-yard run.
Arguably Richland ‘s most exciting play of the night came on a a wide receiver screen pass from Miller to Jake Sands that the latter turned into a 50-yard touchdown, weaving through defenders and breaking free for the score. Luke Eslick also scored a touchdown for a third-straight game with a four-yard rush to bring the contest to its final tally of 62-28.
Richland tied a season-high with 28 points and also had its highest offensive output with 380 yards. But after giving up only 21 points per game in the first four contests, the Raiders nearly allowed triple that total in Friday’s region loss.
The Raiders return to action next Friday on the road with a region contest at Huntland. The Hornets are 0-4 on the season after losing 35-0 to Eagleville Friday night.
