The Raiders were unable to make it two-straight over rival Cornersville in the Battle of Buford Station, falling 62-28 Friday night at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.

Richland (2-3, 1-1 Region 5-A) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) last year in the season opener, but in the teams’ first matchup as region rivals since 2020, turnovers proved costly.

