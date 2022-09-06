Richland improved to 2-0 with a 20-13 win on a rainy homecoming night in Lynnville last Friday. 

After defeating arch rival Cornersville in Week 1, the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 Region 5-AA) enjoyed an off night in Week 2, but returned  Friday for their first region showdown of the season.

IMG_3411 color web.jpg

Andrew Huff rumbles down the sideline after his key interception in the second half of Richland’s victory.  Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

