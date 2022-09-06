Richland improved to 2-0 with a 20-13 win on a rainy homecoming night in Lynnville last Friday.
After defeating arch rival Cornersville in Week 1, the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 Region 5-AA) enjoyed an off night in Week 2, but returned Friday for their first region showdown of the season.
Last Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Momentum favored the Raiders early, as senior tailback Daniel Hewitt galloped for a 57-yard touchdown on Richland’s second drive of the night. The touchdown would not stand, however, as a penalty negated the early score.
Neither Summertown nor the Raiders were able to get anything going offensively as the teams combined for six straight three and outs to open the game.
Hewitt opened the second quarter with a 48-yard touchdown to put the Raiders on the board at the 11:49 mark on a run set up by excellent downfield blocking. RHS converted the extra point to take a 7-0 lead.
Summertown answered with a 76-yard touchdown run of their own from sophomore quarterback John Wesley Lindsey to tie the game at 7-7.
Raider quarterback Bryce Miller tossed an interception on the second play of the next drive, but the Raiders defensive front held strong and forced Summertown into a turnover on downs on four plays.
With 5:10 remaining before halftime, Miller tossed his second interception of the contest giving Summertown field position on the Richland 48. Summertown only managed two total yards as the Raider defense forced another turnover on downs. In a defensive battle, the teams entered halftime tied 7-7.
Summertown received the kickoff in the second half and started the drive on their own 26 yard line. The Eagles put together their second scoring drive of the night as Lindsey broke loose again on a long touchdown run on the ninth play of the drive, this one coming from 45 yards out. After a missed extra point, Richland trailed 13-7.
Forced into another three-and-out position, the Raiders attempted a fake punt that resulted in the third interception of the game and gave the Eagles the ball on the Raider 41.
Lindsey led the Eagles inside the Raiders 20 before sophomore safety Andrew Huff intercepted a pass after the Raiders defensive line forced an errant and early throw.
After Huff returned the interception 72 yards, the Raiders began the drive deep in Eagles territory at the 13-yard line.
The Raiders wasted no time as Ethan Workman plowed into the end zone to tie the game 13-13. Colton Trimble was unable to convert the extra point so the contest remained tied.
The Raiders defense provided another spark as junior Tyler Montero forced a fumble when Summertown running back Anthony Williams was fighting for extra yards after a run into the second level of the Raider defense.
With the game tied, the Raiders marched down the field after they switch to a jumbo heavy set.
“In the fourth quarter, we went to our heavy set and just put a man on a man as we thought that would give us the best advantage,” Richland head coach Nick Patterson said.
Ethan Workman would follow the lead blocking of brother Josh Workman on eight direct snaps from the Wildcat formation.
The methodical drive ran five minutes off the clock and Ethan Workman finished off the drive with a powerful five-yard run to give the Raiders the lead with just five minutes left in the contest.
After only five plays, Lindsey couldn’t find senior wide receiver Gavin Robinson on a fourth down, giving the Raiders possession on the Eagles 30-yard line.
Ethan Workman rattled off four straight carries to run out the clock, including converting a final 10-yard run on fourth and three to give the Raiders the 20-13 win.
Summertown’s Lindsey finished with 13 total carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders were led by Ethan Workman’s 18 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Hewitt added seven carries for 64 yards and touchdown.
“One of our offseason goals was to start strong,” Patterson said. “We had a few more penalties than we would have liked, but we will get that cleaned up.”
With the win, the Raiders are tied with fellow region undefeated teams Mount Pleasant and Loretto.
“There is a lot of parity in our region and it was important for us to get out of the gate strong,” Patterson said.
Richland will travel this week to Hickman County (1-3).
“Our student section and crowd has been a huge part of our success and our team really feeds off of them,” Patterson said. “We are hoping that continues on the road next week and for the rest of the season. We just want to keep getting a little bit better each week.”
The Raiders will resume region play on Sept. 16th with a trip to Wartrace to face Cascade.
