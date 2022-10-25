IMG_5399 web.jpg

Raider defenders (from left) Jayden Pryor, Trevor Meadows and Andrew Huff combine to force an East Hickman turnover during Richland’s 41-28 home win last Friday. The Raiders are home again Friday against Loretto. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland Raiders have won seven games in a season for the first time since 2005, defeating East Hickman 41-28 at home Friday night.

The RHS offense returned to its more traditional look, relying less on its jumbo wildcat set with Ethan Workman taking snaps and more on a multi-faceted rushing attack. Mix in a heavy dose of passes to Workman, and the Raiders had themselves a winning offensive formula.

Ethan Workman hauls in a pass during Friday’s home win over East Hickman. Workman scored three touchdowns for the Raiders.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

