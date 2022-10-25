Raider defenders (from left) Jayden Pryor, Trevor Meadows and Andrew Huff combine to force an East Hickman turnover during Richland’s 41-28 home win last Friday. The Raiders are home again Friday against Loretto. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
The Richland Raiders have won seven games in a season for the first time since 2005, defeating East Hickman 41-28 at home Friday night.
The RHS offense returned to its more traditional look, relying less on its jumbo wildcat set with Ethan Workman taking snaps and more on a multi-faceted rushing attack. Mix in a heavy dose of passes to Workman, and the Raiders had themselves a winning offensive formula.
However, the team once again struggled in the first quarter, allowing five third down conversions and one on fourth down. Meanwhile, the Raiders’ lone offensive drive of the opening stanza resulted in a three-and-out.
A Luke Eslick interception rallied the Raiders, though, leading to a three-yard rushing touchdown from Andrew Huff to tie the game midway through the second quarter.
Huff recovered a fumble on the following drive, this time resulting in a two-yard touchdown run from Daniel Hewitt for the Raiders’ first lead, 14-7, with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter.
After the RHS defense forced a third-straight stop, Workman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. East Hickman scored as time expired to cut into the lead, but RHS led 21-13 at the half.
A fake punt to start the third quarter served as the catalyst for Richland’s longest scoring drive of the night. Workman picked up the first down on fourth and three to keep the drive alive. Quarterback Bryce Miller converted third and long with a 39-yard pass to Workman and capped the drive himself with a seven-yard rushing score.
On the next drive, Miller found Workman again, this time for a 36-yard touchdown strike for the team’s largest lead of the night, 35-13, with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles scored on a pair of trick plays in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders put the game out of reach with an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive.
Workman scored his third touchdown of the night on a five-yard rush as the senior found the end zone with a catch, a run and a return. He now has 24 touchdowns through nine games.
Trevor Meadows also recovered a fumble for the second-straight week, and RHS won the turnover battle 3-0.
Workman finished with 190 yards of offense on 11 touches. Miller completed 7-of-9 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in his best passing performance of the season. The junior quarterback also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Huff led the team in rushing with 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Hewitt chipped in 25 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The Raiders (7-2, 3-1) will play for second place in the region and the opportunity to host a playoff game this Friday when they welcome the Loretto Mustangs (4-5, 3-1) to Wayne Hobbs Stadium. Loretto eliminated Richland from playoff contention in last season’s finale, 23-13.
