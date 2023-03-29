IMG_3551 web.jpg

Formed just months ago, the Richland Raider and Lady Raider track teams are prepared for their inaugural seasons.   Photo Courtesy Of Mack Brown Photographers

If you thought Richland did not feature a track around the field at Wayne Hobbs Stadium, you would be correct.

If you thought that would stop the Raiders from fielding their first-ever boys’ and girls’ track and field teams, you would be wrong.

IMG_8801 web.jpg

Richland track members Baylee Hollis (left) and Kenlee Hall sprint to the finish during last Saturday’s meet at Riverdale. The competition was the first in program history for the newest Raider and Lady Raider sports.   Submitted

