If you thought Richland did not feature a track around the field at Wayne Hobbs Stadium, you would be correct.
If you thought that would stop the Raiders from fielding their first-ever boys’ and girls’ track and field teams, you would be wrong.
Under the direction of head coach Blake Langley, the Raiders have added the programs to their spring sports lineup and feature a first-year roster of 20-plus athletes.
“We had a really strong track and field program at my alma mater down in Winfield, Ala.,” Langley said. “Kind of like a lot of schools, track and field is a great way for our student-athletes to continue to stay in shape and hone a different set of skills. I kind of thought something like that might work (at Richland) and here we are.”
With the proverbial seed planted, Langley, who serves as the Raider football offensive line coach, approached football head coach Nick Patterson about adding the sports.
“Coach Patterson and I kind of were on the same wavelength immediately and thought this thing might be really fun for our student-athletes,” Langley said. “We had great interest in both our boys’ and girls’ teams right away, and it kind of just took off.”
The Raider and Lady Raider rosters are predominantly filled with a mixture of football, basketball and cheer members.
The natural athleticism from several student-athletes has been evident early within the track and field programs, Langley said.
“I think these teams have come together and gelled very quickly. Especially once basketball season concluded, and we added a few more to the roster. I think we can compete and definitely make some steps in the right direction in this first season.”
Langley said the teams will compete in virtually all running events except hurdles and the longer-distanced races. He added that several of the Raider football players are showing promise in the field, especially in the discus and shot put.
In addition to competing this season, Langley noted that these first-year squads are laying the foundation for future RHS teams.
“I think the kids are already kind of aware that their efforts should carry a tremendous sense of pride. Not only are they helping to build this program from the ground up, their efforts are hopefully going to raise the bar for all of our other sports on campus. These teams will forever be known as the first-ever Richland track and field teams.”
“Coming off of a great cheer season, I still wanted to stay involved with school sports somehow,” Lady Raider senior Kenlee Hall said. “I had heard around school that a track team was starting, so I joined. I had not grown up running, and I truthfully had no clue what track was about. However, getting this program up and going has been so much fun. I am really grateful for the coaches and administration wanting to start this program and can’t wait to see how our season goes.”
The programs are scheduled for three meets this season and just concluded their first competition at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.
The programs did better than most might expect from a brand-new team, taking home top six finishes in both the boys’ and girls’ 4x100 meter relays. Several male athletes posted top 10 performances individually.
As for the issue of not having a true practice facility?
What might have hindered some schools from not fielding a program altogether, the Raiders have rallied in spite of the lack of a true track, practicing runs and field events on and around the playing surface at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
And, with enough time, Langley says that problem may also be solved.
“We would love to see these teams just keep going and keep pushing the envelope. Who knows? Maybe one day we will eventually get a track around the football field and just see this program continue to flourish.”
