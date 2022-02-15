The Richland boys’ basketball team charged past Culleoka on two occasions last week, sweeping the season series and ending the regular season on a four-game win streak.
The Raiders (17-7, 8-2 10-A) took care of Culleoka by a 64-47 margin at home on Feb. 8 and then followed up with a commanding 58-43 win in Maury County on Feb. 11.
With the wins, the Raiders sewed up the No. 2 seed in District 10-A, with their two losses coming by a combined three points.
Richland will begin its district tournament title quest in the semifinals, with a matchup set for this Thursday versus either No. 6 seed Hampshire or No. 3 seed Wayne County.
Regardless of opponent, Richland will host its semifinal Thursday inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Richland also automatically is assured of a ballgame in Saturday’s championship round, either in the championship game or consolation game. The Raiders also receive an automatic berth to next week’s Region 5-A tournament.
Richland 58
Culleoka 43
Trey Luna scored 21 points and Tyrell Randolph added 16 as Richland cruised to a 58-43 victory at Culleoka in its regular-season finale last Friday.
A slow start nearly doomed the Raiders, who trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
But Richland quickly found its stride, outscoring the Warriors 22-8 in the second period to storm ahead 33-25 at halftime.
Luna and Randolph dominated the game from the beginning, but continued to push the intensity in the second half as Richland ballooned its lead to 15-plus for the majority of the third and fourth quarters.
Randolph was especially dominant down the stretch for Richland, scoring when necessary, but also helping milk seconds off the game clock with a keep-away offense that led to the eventual 58-43 final score.
Luna and Randolph also helped dominate the glass, combining for 15 of the Raiders 36 boards on the night.
Big man Gage Kirk was held scoreless, but hauled in seven rebounds himself in the win.
Jase Derryberry added 11 points for Richland.
Richland 64
Culleoka 47
Needing a win to clinch the second seed in district play, Richland took care of business at home versus Culleoka on Feb. 8.
The night did not start the way most would have expected as it was junior Jase Derryberry’s red-hot shooting in the first quarter with back-to-back three pointers to stoke the Richland flame.
Sophomore Gage Kirk picked up two early fouls, allowing Luke Jones to enter the game early in the first quarter and tally nine points on the night. Jones’ strong rebounding and crisp passing allowed the Raiders to enter half time with an 11-point lead.
In the second half, senior point guard Tyrell Randolph’s mastery of the Raiders’ offense off pass fakes and excellent decision-making allowed the Raiders to remain in control.
The Warriors couldn’t find much on the offensive end as the Raiders defense held its opponent under 50 points, with most of the scoring coming long after the Raiders starters had made their
exit.
Derryberry finished with 14 on the night, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.
Senior guard Trey Luna led all scorers with 21 in the win.
