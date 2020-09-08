Raiders Outlast Mt. Pleasant to Snap Rivalry Streak

The Richland High School football team snapped a 13-game losing streak to rival Mt. Pleasant that dated back to before the two teams were region rivals.
“It can’t do anything but give us great confidence,” RHS head coach Nick Patterson said. “We needed a win like this to kind of put us over. I told someone the other day that we had a little plateau on our journey together and needed something to kind of bump us. Hopefully, this was it tonight. It should have been for sure.”
The Raiders (2-1, 1-0) continued their recent defensive dominance in Friday’s 14-7 road victory, holding the Tigers (0-2, 0-1) scoreless for three and a half quarters. RHS has allowed just three touchdowns over the last 10 quarters after giving up four in the first two of the season opener against Rogers High School (Ala.).
“Great job on our defense. We bent a little bit at times, but didn’t break. We made them put the ball on the ground a few times. We know they’re a high powered offense. They pack it in there and do a good job of what they do. I thought our defense did a good job of rising to the occasion. I think that’s two-straight games our defense has really grown up,” Patterson said.
In Friday’s contest, Richland won the opening toss and deferred. The Raiders forced back-to-back negative plays by the Mt. Pleasant offense resulting in a punt.
The punt marked the beginning of a first half of football in which both teams’ offenses were plagued by mistakes.
Near the end of the opening quarter, Mt. Pleasant looked poised to put the first points on the board, driving 70 yards to set up 1st and Goal. However, a fumble recovery by Austin Seals gave the Raiders the ball back. Richland went three and out to end the first quarter.
Nearing halftime with still no score, a pair of interceptions in the span of five plays helped the Raiders take the lead.
Richland revived a drive deep in their own territory thanks to a roughing the punter penalty against the Tigers. Nearing the red zone, RHS committed its lone turnover of the night on a Sam Edwards interception.
The Raiders’ Jack Norman, the hero of the Collinwood game with three interceptions, picked up his fourth pick in the last two weeks to give RHS the ball back at the opponents’ 16-yard line after the return. The coaches called the number of the sure-handed senior once again as Norman caught a 16-yard touchdown pass on the following play when Seals took the pitch and threw a touchdown on the trick play. Seals has now scored a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown through the first three games of the season. RHS led 7-0 with 32 seconds remaining before halftime after Colton Trimble added the extra point.
While Richland was unable to score on the first drive of the second half, the team did successfully win the field position battle with another trick play.
Norman, who started at quarterback during his middle school career, executed a fake punt to perfection when his 21-yard sideline pass found Ethan Workman. Once Norman was finally forced to punt on the drive, he pinned the Tigers inside their own 20 where the defense forced a three and out.
Receiving the ball near midfield, Edwards and Seals swapped carries on another effective night of read-option football to set up a one-yard rushing score for Edwards. Trimble booted another PAT to give Richland a two-score lead with 2:46 remaining in the third.
The Tigers were not finished, executing an 11-play, 56-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Tevarius Strayorn plunged into the end zone on a one-yard carry to cut the RHS lead in half at 14-7.
Richland needed either a score or to drain 8:22 off the clock to secure the road victory. Seals nearly accomplished the first when he broke a run to the outside and raced to the end zone. But a penalty brought the play back.
Richland picked up four separate third down conversions on the drive before assuming the victory formation for a 1-0 start to the region season.
Seals had been the team’s leading rusher in each of the first two games of the season, but with the defense keying on the star running back, Edwards got his chance to show off his running skills at quarterback.
Edwards led all rushers with 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 rushes. Seals finished second with 75 rushing yards on 17 carries along with his 16-yard passing touchdown. Norman caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing a 21-yard pass.
The Raiders are now tied atop the standings after an eventful opening week of region play. Fayetteville City defeated Huntland 20-14, while the three-time reigning region champ, Cornersville, fell to Moore County, 33-23.
Richland will play two-straight non-region contests before returning to Region 5A action with a Sept. 25 home date against Fayetteville City. In the meantime, RHS is scheduled to host Summertown Sept. 11 and travel to Lookout Valley Sept. 18.
