The Richland Raiders battled back from an early 2-0 deficit in the District 10-A Championship to take the crown, 3-2, last Thursday over Fayetteville City.
The Tigers scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes on a pair of loose balls in the box.
The Raider defense seemed to find its bearings midway through the first half, and Tiger fouls proved costly on the other end of the pitch. Richland drew two penalty kicks in the first half, one of which resulted in a goal rifled home by Daniel Hewitt.
Early in the second half, the referees awarded a third PK, and Hewitt tied the game, 2-2.
The match looked destined for overtime. However, in the 68th minute, freshman Hudson Dickey scored the game-winner.
Dickey never gave up on the play as the opposing keeper lost his footing. Dickey beat the final defender and delivered a slow roller that found the back of the net. Hewitt assisted on the play.
Richland pitched a shutout for the final 12 minutes and took home the tournament title for a second-straight season.
RHS freshman keeper A.J. Bates recorded two saves in the victory. Richland chose to wait until its postseason banquet to announce its all-district team.
Richland was scheduled to host RePublic in the first round of the region tournament. Results from the match were not available as of press time. The Raiders defeated RePublic 3-1 in the region tournament the previous season.
