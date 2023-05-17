123_1 web.jpg

The District 10-A Champion Richland Raiders celebrate after defeating Fayetteville last Thursday night. The Raiders fell behind by two goals, but rallied for the 3-2 victory to advance to the Region 5-A tournament.   Jennifer Hawkins / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland Raiders battled back from an early 2-0 deficit in the District 10-A Championship to take the crown, 3-2, last Thursday over Fayetteville City. 

The Tigers scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes on a pair of loose balls in the box. 

Tags

Load comments