The Richland High School baseball team was locked into a battle for the ages with Santa Fe Saturday afternoon in a 12 inning affair that saw the homestanding Raiders rally three times.
Unfortunately for the RHS faithful, Richland was unable to complete a fourth comeback, falling 9-8 in the contest. However, the Raiders will still advance to the region tournament after defeating Mt. Pleasant in the loser’s bracket final May 10.
Richland had a chance to still pull out the district championship, but needed two-straight wins over Santa Fe yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the championship were not available as of press time.
Richland 11
Culleoka 1
Rob Turner picked up a complete game victory on the mound, and the Raiders defeated Culleoka for the third time this season in an 11-1 win.
Richland defeated the Warriors by mercy rule in six innings. Turner allowed four hits, one walk and one run, while striking out two batters in six innings.
The Raider bats were silent the first two innings before scoring four runs in the third highlighted by a two-run double from Landon Griggs. Richland scored two runs in the fourth and fifth before adding three runs in the sixth including a walk-off RBI base hit from Jase Derryberry to win by 10.
Derryberry finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Austin Schrengost was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Griggs was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Turner added a single and a score. Sam Edwards finished with a run. Presley Wise scored three runs. Colton Trimble finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Richland 8
Santa Fe 9
Richland was stuck playing catch up for much of the day as Santa Fe came up with timely at bats to win in 12 innings.
Santa Fe took a 3-0 lead with the help of three RHS errors against starting pitcher Sam Edwards. Edwards went down with a hamstring injury in the second, leaving Richland in need on a long reliever earlier than anticipated in the winner’s bracket contest.
Landon Griggs pitched 7.2 innings, marking one of the longest relief appearances in years for the Raiders with his only earned runs surrendered on a two-out Grand Slam by the Wildcats in the sixth. Griggs struck out five batters in keeping his team in contention well into extras.
Jase Derryberry’s two-run single in the second brought his team within one, and Austin Schrengost tied the game up with an RBI single in the second. Neither team scored again until the sixth when the Grand Slam gave Santa Fe a 7-3 lead.
Desperately in need of a rally, Herlan Duran, Derryberry and Schrengost answered in the bottom of the sixth with each picking up an RBI. Schrengost once again capped the rally with an RBI double to the wall in center to tie the game at 7-7 and send the contest to extras.
Santa Fe took the lead on an unearned run in the ninth, but Presley Wise’s RBI groundout scored a run to send the game to a 10th inning at 8-8.
Schrengost took over for Griggs on the mound in the 10th and pitched two-straight scoreless innings with two strikeouts in the 11th. In the 12th, Schrengost walked a pair of batters, and coach Troy Hughes elected to intentionally walk top Santa Fe batter Colton Steward. Schrengost walked the next batter with the bases loaded as Santa Fe took a one-run lead before inducing a flyout to escape the jam.
Lane Perkins opened the bottom of the 12th with a double down the left field line. However, Richland failed to successfully lay down a bunt, and a line out double play ended the contest with the Wildcats as the victors.
Duran finished with an RBI and two runs. Derryberry finished 3-for-7 with three RBIs and a run. Schrengost was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and a run. Wise was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. Edwards scored a run. Bryce Miller walked and scored. Colton Trimble singled and scored.
Richland 10
Mt. Pleasant 0
Rob Turner picked up his second complete game victory of the district tournament, and Richland once again won by mercy rule, this time in five innings.
Turner allowed two hits and no walks in five shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Austin Schrengost walked and scored in the first to give RHS the lead. In the second, Schrengost’s two-run double helped the team take a 3-0 lead. The lead further ballooned to 8-0 in the fourth when Colton Trimble chipped in a two-run single, and Jase Derryberry enforced the run rule for the second time this district tournament with a two-run double to walk off with the victory in the fifth.
Schrengost finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Herlan Duran finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Derryberry was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Landon Griggs added a run. Trimble finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Carter Edwards and Houston Cheek each scored runs, and Lane Perkins walked twice and contributed two runs.
