The Raider baseball team swept their trip to the Viking Classic in Unionville over the weekend and also picked up an unofficial win over Cornersville in a game that was called in the third inning due to a torrential downpour.
RHS was scheduled to open the district season this week with a trip to Mt. Pleasant April 5 before hosting the Tigers today (Tuesday).
Richland 7
Cornersville 0
The Raiders scored seven runs in the top of the first, batting around in a hot start against former district rival Cornersville.
Bats cooled off in the second inning for both teams, and the third left runners stranded on base as fans, players and coaches alike rushed to avoid heavy rains that eventually canceled the game March 30.
In total, 10 of the Raiders’ first 11 batters reached base in the seven-run first inning including a double for Herlan Duran. Duran led the Raiders with a 2-for-2 performance with an RBI, a walk and a run. Jase Derryberry, Rob Turner, Austin Schrengost, Landon Griggs, Sam Edwards and Presley Wise also scored runs. Schrengost, Griggs, Wise and Cheek each had RBIs.
Rob Turner needed only 28 pitches to retire the side in order in all three innings he pitched with two strikeouts. The Raiders had loaded the bases in the bottom of the third when the rain began.
Richland 4
Dekalb County 2
Landon Griggs picked up a complete game victory over Dekalb County Friday with his team winning a 4-2 decision.
Griggs struck out six batters in six innings, allowing only four hits on the mound.
Dekalb led 2-0 entering the fifth inning when the Raiders broke through for three runs and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Austin Schrengost and Griggs’ RBIs in the fifth gave their team the lead for good.
Herlan Duran and Houston Cheek both finished 1-for-3 with a run. Jase Derryberry walked and scored. Schrengost finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Griggs was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sam Edwards finished 2-for-3 with a double.
Richland 9
Huntland 0
The Raiders scored seven runs in the second, and Bryce Miller pitched a complete game shutout for a 9-0 victory over Huntland April 2.
Miller struck out four batters in six innings, allowing only four hits.
Schrengost’s three-run double in the second inning led the charge. The Raiders added two more runs in the fifth.
Jase Derryberry finished with an RBI and a run. Rob Turner walked and scored. Schrengost went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Griggs finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and scored one run, while his courtesy runner, Colton Trimble, scored another. Sam Edwards was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs. Presley Wise went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Lane Perkins finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run and two walks.
Richland 13
Bradford 1
Rob Turner and Aiken Waldran teamed up to hold Bradford, Ind., in check at the plate, and the Raiders put forth one of their best offensive outings of the season in a 13-1 victory.
Turner opened the day with two innings of no-hit baseball with four strikeouts. Waldran was almost as efficient, allowing just two hits and one run in three more innings, while striking out three.
After a scoreless first, Sam Edwards, Bryce Miller and Presley Wise all came around to score in the second. In the third, Austin Schrengost blasted a two-run homer to lead an eight-run inning that put the game out of reach for Bradford.
Jase Derryberry finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Turner went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Schrengost finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a homer. Landon Griggs went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs with the help of a courtesy runner. Sam Edwards was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Bryce Miller finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Presley Wise added three RBIs and two runs. Colton Trimble doubled and scored. Lane Perkins chipped in an RBI, and Brody Kincanon scored a run.
