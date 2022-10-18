The Richland Raiders’ season and playoff hopes were potentially on the line against the reigning region champ on the road Friday night at Forrest.
After falling behind 21-6 in the second quarter, Richland rallied for a 42-41 victory to clinch a playoff spot and at least a third-place finish in the region standings.
The slow start marked a third-straight week in which Richland (6-2, 3-1 Region 5-AA) struggled through a first half lull. However, while turnovers doomed the Raiders in the previous week’s loss to Collinwood, it proved to be the catalyst the team needed at Forrest (3-5, 1-3).
The Raiders received the ball first and punted on three of their first four offensive drives. The lone score came on a drive in which the team relied heavily on the wildcat formation piloted by Ethan Workman. The senior carried the ball eight times on the drive for 71 yards, finding the end zone for a 17-yard rushing touchdown on third down. Richland trailed 14-6 after a missed extra point.
Forrest, meanwhile, showed three different offensive formations in the opening half with a swinging gate, shotgun and triple-option attack.
The different looks and the athleticism of the young Rockets initially stumped the RHS defense. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hill opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown. Tayton Swift added the second score of the night on a four-yard touchdown. The final Forrest score of the opening half came on a 34-yard pass from Hill to Chris Davis.
Richland stole back momentum in the waning minutes of the first half, though, when Workman scored a rushing touchdown to pull within 21-12.
Defensive back Jayden Pryor then picked off a pass for the second-straight week as time expired at intermission. Pryor had two interceptions on the night, and Richland won the turnover battle, 3-0.
Richland struck first in the second half with Workman scoring on fourth and goal from the three for his third touchdown of the night. Richland trailed 21-19 with 3:12 remaining in the third.
Trevor Meadows appeared to make a spectacular grab for an interception that was overturned by the side judge. Undeterred, Meadows recovered a fumble to give his team back possession. Bryce Miller kept the ball on a read option and outran the defense to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown for the Raiders’ first lead of the night, 26-21.
Forrest’s Hill threw his second touchdown of the night, finding Swift for a 40-yard score, to retake the lead 28-26 to end the third quarter.
Miller kept the ball for a 59-yard rushing score on the second play of the fourth quarter, pulling Richland back ahead when Miller also rushed for the two-point conversion for a 34-28 lead.
Swift answered with his third touchdown of the night on a nine-yard rush as Forrest pulled back ahead by a single point, 35-34.
Workman and Miller traded carries on the final RHS offensive drive of the night. A fumble inside the opposing 10-yard line nearly cost the Raiders, but the team jumped on the loose ball to keep the drive alive. Workman scored on a three-yard touchdown after Forrest was called for a personal foul. Miller connected with Workman on the two-point conversion play to lead 42-35.
The Raider defense was in need of a stop to clinch the victory, but Forrest continued to keep the drive alive, converting two third downs and a fourth down. With two seconds left in regulation, Hill broke containment and scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown to pull within 42-41. The Rockets elected to go for two and the win, but as Hill rolled out to pass, he overthrew his receiver in the end zone.
The Raiders took a snap in the victory formation to clinch their second playoff appearance in the last four years.
Workman was the star of the night, rushing for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries, also adding a seven-yard reception as well as a two-point conversion reception. He now has 21 touchdowns on the season through eight games.
Miller chipped in 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Andrew Huff added 39 rushing yards on seven carries. Hewitt rushed for 25 yards on three carries. Meadows also added a 13-yard run. Easton Hewitt caught a 16-yard pass. The Raiders finished with 443 yards of offense.
Richland will host East Hickman in a non-region game Oct. 21 before closing the season with a game to decide second place in Region 5-AA at home against Loretto Oct. 28.
A win over the Mustangs would also give the Raiders the right to host a playoff game.
