The Richland Raiders’ season and playoff hopes were potentially on the line against the reigning region champ on the road Friday night at Forrest.

After falling behind 21-6 in the second quarter, Richland rallied for a 42-41 victory to clinch a playoff spot and at least a third-place finish in the region standings.

Miller Throw web.jpg

Richland quarterback Bryce Miller fires a pass during last Friday’s win at Forrest.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments