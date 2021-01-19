The Raiders faced perhaps their toughest test of the season last Thursday with a road trip to a strong Double-A Watertown team.
Richland (11-0, 2-0) put the Purple Tigers in their place, erasing a fourth quarter deficit to remain undefeated and have now also bested the second and third place teams in District 10-A to lead the standings.
Richland was scheduled to travel to Mt. Pleasant yesterday (Tuesday) before hosting Cornersville this Thursday.
Richland 75
Culleoka 47
The Warriors came to play Jan. 12, giving the Raiders all they could handle in the first half of the teams’ first meeting at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
But a 27-8 third quarter run turned a tight contest into a blowout with Trey Luna again serving as one of the team’s top scorers.
As a junior, Luna, has become the Raiders’ most consistent threat from beyond the arc, knocking down four 3-pointers in the district contest just one week after he poured in six against Huntland.
He and Nicholson carried the Raiders’ early scoring charge, but Richland’s perimeter defense was also itself suspect in the first half, surrendering four 3-pointers and leading only 29-28 at halftime.
Richland played one of its best quarters of the season in the third, pushing the team’s lead to 20. Culleoka connected on only nine field goals in the entire second half including no shots from the perimeter. The Raiders finished with nine 3-point baskets and decisively won the battle at the free throw stripe, shooting 9-of-12 compared to just 1-of-5 for the Warriors.
Luna finished with a game-high 25 points as fellow junior Tyrell Randolph also demonstrated the strong returning cast the team has next year with 18 points of his own. Nicholson added 11 points, all in the first half. Logan Helton scored nine including a pair of shots from beyond the arc. Jase Derryberry contributed five points. Stevie Ballinger, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones each scored two points, and Kolton Hood chipped in a free throw.
Richland 63
Watertown 58
Richland outscored Watertown 23-11 in the final quarter to complete the comeback after the team had trailed in each of the first three frames.
The Raiders’ defense improved as the night went on, giving up a combined 18 points to Eli Scarlett and Q. Hughes Jones in the first quarter to fall behind by six after one quarter. Watertown led by eight at the half.
Nicholson, Helton and Luna combined to score all 23 of their team’s points in the final quarter and now boast a win over the 10-3 Purple Tigers.
Nicholson tied for a game-high 22 points followed by 17 for Helton. Luna again rained in four 3-point baskets for a total of 15 points. Stevie Ballinger chipped in six points, and Tyrell Randolph added three. The Raiders used only two substitutes in the contest, predominantly riding their starting lineup to victory.
For Watertown, Malone scored 22 points. Scarlett added 16.
Richland finished with seven 3-point baskets and an 8-of-12 performance at the line. The Purple Tigers meanwhile knocked down four perimeter baskets and were 10-of-13 from the charity stripe.
