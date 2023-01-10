Richland opened District 10-A play last Friday by splitting a home doubleheader with Wayne County.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders were slated for two more district matchups this week, beginning with a home showdown versus Collinwood tonight (Tuesday) and a Friday road showdown at Hampshire.
All RHS ballgames will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com or downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Richland trailed by 9 points at the half, but used a strong second half scoring surge to rally for a 9-point win in its District 10-A opener.
The Raiders (12-3, 1-0) got off to a sluggish start, scoring just 8 points in the opening frame. The Wildcats (6-6, 0-1) held a 12-8 lead after one and then led 31-22 at halftime.
RHS swung ahead midway through the third quarter, but WCHS made a few shots down the stretch to send the game to the fourth deadlocked at 40.
After a few back-and-forth moments, Richland took its second lead of the night and never looked back. The Raiders outscored the Wildcats 20-11 in the final frame.
Richland was icy cold from beyond the arc, finishing the ballgame 3-for-22 from distance.
But the Raiders made their mark at the free-throw line, swishing home 21-of-26 attempts. Wayne County was just 8-of-20 at the charity stripe.
Richland also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Wildcats 40-26 and scoring 26 points in the paint.
Jase Derryberry, Carter Edwards and Gage Kirk all finished in double-figures, scoring 16, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Kirk also tracked down 12 rebounds on the night in a strong double-double performance.
Edwards and Luke Jones also flirted with double-doubles, with Edwards finishing two rebounds shy. Jones scored 9 points and notched seven rebounds.
Cooper Shamer led the Wildcats with 18 points.
The Richland girls’ basketball team fell behind early and was never able to catch up in a 67-44 loss.
The Lady Raiders (9-4, 0-1) dropped their District 10-A opener to the high-powered Lady Wildcats (16-0, 1-0).
Richland was behind from the start and trailed 17-8 after one. Wayne County held a 39-21 lead at the break.
The third quarter saw RHS put the clamps down defensively, limiting WCHS to just 8 points. But Richland could only add 6 themselves and trailed 47-27 after three.
Wayne County outscored Richland 20-17 in the fourth and final frame to pull away for the lopsided victory.
Senior guard Gracie Braden led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points.
Sophomore Bailey Blair added 8 points on the night. Katie Garner and Shelby Higgins scored 6 apiece.
Kristen Garner tossed in 5 while Danica Bridgers and Katelyn Bass added 2 apiece to cap the scoring.
Wayne County had four players in double figures, led by 20 from Jac Keaton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.