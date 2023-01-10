IMG_9899 COLOR web.jpg

Luke Jones caps a fast break with a layup at Community earlier this season.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

Richland opened District 10-A play last Friday by splitting a home doubleheader with Wayne County.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders were slated for two more district matchups this week, beginning with a home showdown versus Collinwood tonight (Tuesday) and a Friday road showdown at Hampshire.

IMG_9795 web.jpg

Kristen Garner works her way into the lane for a layup attempt at Community earlier this season.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

