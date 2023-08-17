Sixth-year head coach Nick Patterson and the Richland Raiders will host their biggest opponent in school history Friday when Class 5A Lincoln County visits Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
And while roster size will definitely favor the visiting Falcons, the Raiders return several key cogs from a bunch that won eight games a year ago.
RHS enters its Week 1 showdown on the heels of a somewhat deceiving 42-6 loss at Loretto in its final preseason contest last Friday. Richland trailed 7-6 early in the contest and began making mass substitutions to build depth for the upcoming season.
“Every coach has their own philosophy on jamborees,” Patterson said. “We believe in getting in and out quickly for the starters and seeing who else is ready for Friday night lights. We wanted to make sure we got our special teams units situated and to help build depth. We are excited for the season to kickoff this Friday.”
In another deceiving score, the Falcons won their final preseason matchup last Friday 21-19 versus Fayetteville, but FHS led 19-0 before the starting units were pulled.
Richland’s offense will flow through senior quarterback Bryce Miller. Miller has been a standout for the RHS attack since his freshman campaign and will be tasked to orchestrate the Raider offense in 2023.
Andrew Huff, Luke Eslick and Nash Petty are all quality rushers in the backfield that should give Miller relief and the Raider offense a quality run-pass balance.
And while All-State performer Ethan Workman is now gone, as many as nine receivers could see action to give Miller plenty of options.
The Falcons featured a predominantly ground-based attack and return leading rusher Hunter Hammons. Hammons ran for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. Junior Brett Dobbs also returns after limited duty in the backfield last season.
Sophomore receiver Trashawn Jean started every game a year ago and returns as the team’s leading receiver.
RHS’ defensive efforts will undoubtedly be led by All-State defensive
tackle Tyler Montero. At 6-foot-7 and north of 300 pounds, Montero was a matchup nightmare every game for opposing offenses a year ago.
The Falcons defense should be captained by junior Wilke Pack, who returns after leading the Falcons in tackles a year ago.
Colton Trimble returns for a fourth season of kicking duties for the Raiders. AJ Bates and Landon Harbison could also see special teams action.
Sophomore Gatlin Mole is listed as the Falcon kicker.
RHS averaged 34.6 points per game a year ago and surrendered 28.
The Falcons scored 13.2 points per contest last season and allowed 33.4.
In addition to the matchup between the two teams, there will be more than a few fans in Lynnville keeping their eyes on the opposing sideline in Friday’s contest.
1999 Richland alumnus and former Raider quarterback Eddie Cunningham is in his second year as the head coach of the Falcons.
Cunningham and the Falcons struggled to a 2-8 record in the regular season last year, but the two victories came in region play and thus earned the Falcons a Class 5A playoff berth.
“I can’t wait to be back on the Richland sideline and at Wayne Hobbs Stadium,” Cunningham said. “Although I’ll be on the opposing sideline, I have a lot of great memories on that field. I know Richland has been working hard, and I have heard a lot of great things coming out of Lynnville.”
Kickoff in Friday’s showdown is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. Fans can listen to the contest by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski
