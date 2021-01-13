The Richland High School boys’ basketball team remained undefeated with three wins last week.
The Raiders (9-0, 1-0) won each of their three contests by at least 17 points including a 57-40 victory over Santa Fe to push the team’s District 10-A record to 1-0.
This week, RHS was scheduled to host Culleoka yesterday (Tuesday) before another home date against Hampshire Friday.
Richland 64
Fayetteville 44
Even without star guard Logan Helton, the Raiders finished the season sweep over Fayetteville City with a 64-44 road victory over former Raider Chris Murdock’s team.
Richland defeated Fayetteville City by 36 in the first meeting when the Tigers were still missing several players due to a state championship football run. With its extended roster, Fayetteville City was much more prepared for the second meeting.
Daniel Nicholson scored 17 points in the first half including 12 in the first quarter for the Raiders. Meanwhile, it was Richland’s defense which proved the difference in the game. The Tigers knocked down four 3-point baskets in the first half but struggled to find room to score within the arc as they trailed 41-22 at halftime.
The Raiders were also sharp from beyond the arc with nine 3-point baskets. Jase Derryberry knocked down a trio of 3-point baskets for 11 points, and Tyrell Randolph finished with a strong scoring night from his point guard position with 16 points to secure the victory.
Nicholson finished with a game-high 21 points. Trey Luna scored eight. Jackson Alsup, Stevie Ballinger, Bryce Anderson and Kolton Hood each added two points.
For City, Isaiah Thomison scored 11 points, and Aljerea Johnson chipped in 10.
Richland 67
Huntland 47
While it was not always pretty defensively, the Raiders took a 67-47 victory over Huntland behind six perimeter shots from guard Trey Luna.
Luna and Nicholson scored at will over the first three quarters, combining for 15 made baskets and 37 points. Just one night after RHS knocked down an impressive nine 3-point baskets, the team added 11 more including Luna’s career performance.
Richland led 41-23 at halftime, but the team’s interior defense drew the ire of the coaching staff at times. The Raiders also had little answer for Bryson Johnson, the Hornets’ lone offensive weapon who consistently penetrated to the basket in a 17-point performance.
Richland’s offensive versatility was simply too much for the Hornets to claw their way back into the contest, though.
Luna finished with a game-high 24 points. Nicholson added 13. Tyrell Randolph scored 11 followed by eight from Logan Helton, who returned to the lineup. Jase Derryberry added two more shots from beyond the arc for six points. Stevie Ballinger and Kolton Hood added two points each. Bryce Anderson chipped in a free throw.
Richland 57
Santa Fe 40
A third quarter run helped the Raiders overcome arguably their stiffest District 10-A competition this season in a 57-40 road victory against Santa Fe.
The Wildcats return much of their roster from a 14-win team last season that advanced to regions, and the home team hung in early against their undefeated opponents.
An unlikely offensive weapon carried RHS early with seven points from post Stevie Ballinger in the first quarter. Richland led 26-21 at halftime.
Star seniors Daniel Nicholson and Logan Helton sparked a 17-6 third period, combining for 15 points to give their team a double digit advantage.
Nicholson finished with a game-high 17 points. Helton chipped in 13. Trey Luna poured in three perimeter shots to finish with nine. Ballinger scored seven. Tyrell Randolph added six. Jackson Alsup contributed four points. Kolton Hood added a free throw.
Josh Martin led Santa Fe with 13 points, while Andy Slaughter scored 12.
