A flurry of first half scoring helped lead the Richland High School football team to a 41-27 road win over Zion Christian Academy Friday.
However, the Eagles (3-4) revealed a weakness in the Raiders’ (3-2) pass defense, which struggled to keep opposing quarterback Luke Perko from keeping scoring drives alive for much of the first half.
RHS entered the contest allowing just 18 points per game this season and holding three of its first four opponents under their season scoring average.
Zion took the ball first, and the Raiders forced two incomplete passes and blew up a pitch play in the backfield to force a punt.
The Raiders opened the scoring shortly after with a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by Austin Seals’ first of three touchdowns on a one-yard run. Colton Trimble added the extra point for a 7-0 lead just three minutes into the outing.
The Eagles initially took a conservative approach to their passing game with short swing routes that gained just enough yardage to continue to move the chains. The strategy was enough to put points on the board as Perko found Sam Sullivan for a seven-yard passing score. The game was tied 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
One kick later, Seals broke up the tie when he picked up a full head of steam on the kickoff return and raced 95 yard to paydirt to retake the lead, 14-7.
Seals’ score was the first of three-straight for RHS which threatened to turn the contest into a blowout.
The RHS defense forced a punt and Seals capped a 56-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run, his third of the first half. Zion turned the ball over on downs near midfield, and Raider quarterback Sam Edwards found Mason Lawing for a 39-yard catch and run for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. RHS led 27-7 with 6:43 before intermission after scoring on each of the team’s first four drives.
But the Raider defense could not get off the field, allowing Perko to convert on fourth and 12 with a pass to set his team up inside the red zone. Sam Duffy scored a two-yard touchdown to pull within 27-14.
Edwards fumbled on the following drive, the Raiders’ lone turnover of the night.
Zion again marched into the red zone before Trey Walkington picked off a pass at the goal line to end the scoring threat.
The Raiders went three-and-out, and a high snap on the punt forced Jack Norman to throw the ball away under the shadow of his own goal posts. The Eagles took over at Richland’s 11-yard line. On third and 14, Perko found Sullivan for the duo’s second touchdown connection of the night, a 15-yard score with one second remaining before halftime.
RHS led Zion 27-21 at the break.
The Raiders received the ball near midfield to open the second half.
Edwards and Seals each picked up key third downs on the ground to set the team up at Zion’s 25-yard line. Edwards weaved his way through the Eagle defense for a 25-yard scoring run to push his team’s lead to 34-21.
On a cold night of football, Zion elected to lean more heavily on its run game in the second half. This played into the hands of a Raider defense that has faired best in the trenches this season. A fourth down rush by Duffy was stopped by the defensive front to force a turnover on downs.
The next two drives ended in punts for both teams before the Raiders marched down the field for their final scoring drive of the night which spanned 10 plays and 62 yards.
Facing third and 20, Edwards completed a short screen pass to Seals who found a way to reach the chains and set his team up inside the red zone. Edwards scored his third touchdown of the night on a two-yard rush to cap the Raider scoring and push the lead to 41-21.
The ensuing kickoff involved its fair share of pandemonium when the Raiders stopped their pursuit of the returner, Sullivan, after it appeared he stepped out of bounds. Sullivan ran unimpeded for the touchdown. Photographic evidence later revealed that Sullivan had indeed stepped out of bounds, but with no avenue for official review in high school, the score stood, 41-27 with 5:49 remaining.
The teams’ backups played the final possessions of the night.
Seals finished with 151 yards of total offense (131 rushing, 20 receiving) and two touchdowns on 21 touches, while also adding a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Edwards completed 8-of-15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts.
Zion attempted 30 passes in the first half compared to just eight in the second. Sullivan accounted for three touchdowns including two receiving and one return.
Seals was awarded the RHS Bank of Frankewing Ball Out Belt, while Stacey Cross won the Rusty Spur Pain Chain Hit of the Week.
The Raiders have added a new non-region opponent in what would have been their bye week, Oct. 9. RHS will travel to Class 5A Spring Hill this Friday, which is coming off its first win of the season over Maplewood, 35-0. Spring Hill is 1-6 overall.
Richland will close the season with three-straight region contests: Cornersville (Home, Oct. 16), Moore County (Road, Oct. 23) and Huntland (Home, Oct. 30).
