When Logan Helton and Daniel Nicholson completed their eighth grade season four years ago, veteran Raider coach Jason Loveless commented on the potential the pair had if they stuck together.
As seniors accompanied by former team manager turned starting center, Stevie Ballinger, as well as rising juniors Trey Luna and Tyrell Randolph, the Raiders’ dynamic duo have led Richland to its first state tournament bid since 2013.
Richland (26-1) defeated Loretto 60-41 March 8 at Dwight Clark Gymnasium to book a ticket once again to Murfreesboro where the Raiders will open the Class A State Tournament against North Greene.
Richland powered through Class A this season, allowing only two teams from its classification to even come within 10 points (Harriman and Culleoka). Richland’s only loss was on the road against Class 3A Riverdale. The Raiders capped the season ranked third in their classification in the state associated press poll.
In the sectional matchup, it was the Raiders’ defense which powered them to victory as the team played one of its best defensive games of the season against a towering Loretto club.
“I expected them to pound it inside,” Loveless said of Loretto. “They’re very post oriented, very well coached, a good basketball team. We had a gameplan, but defense isn’t our gameplan. It’s what we do. So, I’m not surprised by how well we played defense. On offense, we had to work to get our points, but we’re hard to guard because we have so many weapons. Our guys are just tough.”
Richland had struggled at times this season against teams with powerful post presences. The matchup with the Mustangs (17-5) was a different story as homestanding Richland denied interior passes and forced undisciplined turnovers with pressure on the ball.
Loretto scored the first points of the night before Ballinger fought for an offensive board and scored the putback to tie it up. Loretto never led again.
The Mustangs continued to try to feed the post to little avail in the first quarter, meanwhile Nicholson’s quick hands on defense led to transition baskets. Richland’s speed and efficient shooting kept the team ahead against a sound defensive Mustangs squad.
RHS took the lead on a Nicholson 3-pointer before the senior scored in traffic on the following possession. Helton knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to cap the first period with a 14-9 lead for the home team.
Helton followed up with another 3-point basket to open the second period to extend the lead to six.
Loretto began to find spurts of offensive efficiency in the second quarter and pulled within one point. Xavier Young picked up his third foul, though, and was forced to sit out the rest of the half. Richland finished a perfect 7-of-7 from the line in the first half, and Helton again capped a quarter with a 3-pointer to pull ahead 33-19 at halftime.
The Mustangs opened the second half on a 5-0 run, but Richland continued to force key turnovers. Helton continued his efficient shooting night with his fourth 3-pointer of the night in the third period, and Nicholson continued to outrace his defenders to the basket.
Ballinger and Nicholson were forced to sit in the third period after each picking up their third fouls. Richland weathered the storm by playing its advantage, drawing out possessions with superior ball handling and forcing Loretto to begin fouling midway through the fourth period. The Raiders finished with one of their most efficient nights of the season at the line with a 20-of-24 performance.
The home crowd gave the Raiders a standing ovation in the final minutes, and Loveless embraced his starters as they exited the game on their home floor, three of them for the last time in Raider uniform.
“The crowd was great, man. We had to earn this crowd going on the road and playing at Jo Byrns the other night. It was just another challenge for us, and these kids were up to it,” Loveless said.
When the team steps on the court for its next game it will be at Murphy Center, home of the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.
Nicholson finished with a game-high 23 points. Helton added 19 as the super seniors outscored Loretto by themselves.
Luna added 10 points including a 7-of-8 night at the line. Randolph scored five points, and Ballinger finished with three despite fouling out.
Shaler Hankins led Loretto with 13 points before fouling out. No other Mustang player finished in double figures.
The Raiders have a nine day layover before opening the tournament, but Loveless believes this will benefit his team as they wrap up a three-week period in which they defeated three top-10 teams in Summertown, Jo Byrns and Loretto, while winning both the district and region tournaments.
“We need a little bit of rest. It’s been a grind the last few weeks. We’re going to take a couple days off, do our homework, and get back to work in the gym after a couple days. I think the layoff will be good for us. We’re not 100 percent healthy right now, so it’ll give us a chance to get healthy and kind of recharge and refresh our batteries hopefully.”
