Raider defender Lucas Eslick breaks free after a pivotal fumble recovery and eventual touchdown in the second quarter of last week’s win. Eslick rumbled 80 yards for the score that put Richland ahead 21-14.Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen
Playing its first road region game of the season, Richland capitalized on a big defensive score in the first half and never looked back en route to a 41-14 victory at Cascade last Friday.
The win kept the Raiders (4-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) unbeaten to start the year, continuing their best start to a season since 1993. The victory also marked a measure of revenge for Richland, which suffered a 21-14 loss at home to Cascade last season. This year’s loss dropped the Champions to 2-3 on the year and 0-2 in region play.
“We had several close games get away from us last year and we have called 2022 our ‘Revenge Tour,’” Raiders head coach Nick Patterson said.
The Raiders rushing attack once again led the way on the game’s opening drive. Senior tailback Daniel Hewitt carried the ball four times for 26 yards before Andrew Huff ripped a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 8:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Cascade answered Richland’s score with a 10-play drive capped off by a rushing touchdown of five yards from Champions quarterback Xamarion Dixon. A low snap on the extra point attempt allowed the Raider defense to make a tackle, leaving the score at 7-6.
After a Richland three-and-out forced the Raiders to punt, Champion quarterback Dixon found junior Hayden Dowell for a 30-yard touchdown to give CHS a 14-7 lead after the two-point conversion.
After a strong return from Ethan Workman, the Raiders offense started the drive at their own 41-yard line. Forced into a third-and-long situation, Bryce Miller connected with Ethan Workman to keep the drive alive. Converting third-and-longs paid dividends for the Raiders all night as the squad picked up seven of its eight opportunities.
“We have a lot of confidence in Bryce and Ethan and we feel like when we are anywhere we can reasonably convert that we have a shot to get a big chunk or get back into a manageable spot,” Patterson said.
The drive continued and Miller found Workman again on third-and-long, with the tandem linking for a pickup of 20 yards and landing just outside the Cascade red zone.
On the next play, Daniel Hewitt scampered 30 yards to tie the game at 14 after kicker Colton Trimble converted the extra point.
On the ensuing possession, Cascade’s offense marched down the field and into the Raider red zone.
On third down, Dixon was stripped on a scramble attempt and the ball bounced directly into the arms of Raider sophomore Lucas Eslick.
Eslick left a trail of Champions in the dust and returned the fumble for 80 yards to give the Raiders a 21-14 lead after Trimble’s made extra point.
“Luke’s scoop and score was a big momentum swing for us,” Patterson said. “Momentum plays huge part of high school football and Lucas made a big play.”
Richland had a chance to extend its lead before the break when defensive back Trevor Meadows intercepted Dixon’s pass.
The Raiders were unable to convert the turnover into points, however, as Trimble’s 27-yard field goal was unsuccessful.
Richland entered halftime with a 21-14 lead.
With a seven-point lead, the Raiders forced a Cascade turnover on downs after a 10-play drive ended with a bad snap from the Champion center that ended up over the head of Dixon. Dixon was forced to fall on the football, giving the Raiders possession near midfield.
Using the excellent field position to their advantage, the Raiders turned to Miller, who found Workman on a 25-yard strike to give the Raiders a 28-14 lead.
Ahead by two scores, the Raiders began to pour on the pressure.
Hewitt added another touchdown, his second of the game.
After two more interceptions by Meadows, the Raiders held the Champions scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
RHS capped its strong defensive night with a sack from Shooter Foster.
“Our coaching staff has the philosophy that turnovers is the biggest stat in football and our defense is geared towards taking advantage of that,” Patterson said.
Huff would find Workman on a halfback pass for a 55-yard touchdown, putting an emphatic finish on a potential statement victory for RHS.
Hewitt led the Raiders rushing attack with 14 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Workman finished with six receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Miller led the Raiders passing attack with 114 yards and a touchdown. Miller added seven carries for 25 yards.
The Raiders will take on First Assembly Christian School (FACS), a private school division opponent, in Cordova, Tenn. Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
The game can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live by downloading the Mixlr app and searching PCL Richland, or by finding the Richland audio player at PulaskiCitizen.com.
“FACS is a quality opponent over in West Tennessee,” Patterson said. “They had a first-year head coach last year and they are young and starting to gain some experience. It will be a long trip for us and will be good to have that experience. Our crowd traveled well tonight to Cascade, and I expect a good number of them will make the trip over to FACS with us.”
Richland returns to region play Friday, Sept. 30, for a home showdown versus fellow unbeaten Mt. Pleasant.
