Playing its first road region game of the season, Richland capitalized on a big defensive score in the first half and never looked back en route to a 41-14 victory at Cascade last Friday.

The win kept the Raiders (4-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) unbeaten to start the year, continuing their best start to a season since 1993. The victory also marked a measure of revenge for Richland, which suffered a 21-14 loss at home to Cascade last season. This year’s loss dropped the Champions to 2-3 on the year and 0-2 in region play.

IMG_5816 web.jpg

Raider quarterback Bryce Miller rushes to the edge in last week’s victory.    Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_5924 web.jpg

Raider defender Lucas Eslick breaks free after a pivotal fumble recovery and eventual touchdown in the second quarter of last week’s win. Eslick rumbled 80 yards for the score that put Richland ahead 21-14.    Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen

