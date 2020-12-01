The Richland Raiders basketball team (4-0) has started its season on a high note, defeating Eagleville on the road 66-34 before besting Fayetteville at home 74-38 two days later.
The team then defeated Harriman 54-50 and Houston County 55-44 and is slated to play a 23-game regular season schedule through Feb. 11.
Through the early season sample size, Richland is winning with transition scoring, quick ball movement and balanced scoring. Four Raiders have already had a game with 13-plus points.
Jason Loveless returns as the head coach of the Raider squad.
Richland will seek to win Class A District 10 against rivals Culleoka, Hampshire, Mt. Pleasant, and Santa Fe.
Richland 66
Eagleville 34
In a matchup Richland lost by 30 in the opening week a year ago, the Raiders traveled to Eagleville for the first game of the season and showed significant year-over-year improvement in an outing that was never particularly close beyond the first quarter.
The Raiders established a 14-point cushion by halftime behind early offensive production from Logan Helton, Daniel Nicholson and Trey Luna.
The team outscored Eagleville the rest of the way 34-16 to a comfortable 66-34 win.
Helton, Nicholson, and Luna were the team’s leading scorers, finishing with 21, 17 and 15 points, respectively. Other contributors were Tyrell Randolph with five points, Bryce Anderson with three, Stevie Ballinger and Gage Kirk each with two, and Jase Derryberry with one.
Richland 74
Fayetteville 38
The Raiders hosted Fayetteville in what would turn out to be another comfortable win two days following the Eagleville victory. Richland was able to do whatever it wanted offensively through the first three quarters of the game, scoring 70 of the team’s 74 points in that time.
The Raiders were missing Helton, but high scoring efforts from Luna (23), Nicholson (17) and Randolph (13) were more than sufficient to get the job done for the Raiders against a short-handed Fayetteville side missing players due to its football season still being underway. Other scorers included Derryberry (9), Ballinger (6), and Jackson Alsup (2), Kirk (2) and Anderson (2).
Richland’s next home opponent will be Collinwood Saturday, Dec. 12 after a three-game road stretch.
