Despite a shaky start, the Richland boys’ basketball team found its legs and ran past Moore County, 64-46, in the Region 5-A semifinal Tuesday night at Wayne County High School.
The first quarter saw both teams display sharp shooting, with Richland holding a 21-20 lead at the end of the first frame.
Richland’s defense began to tighten its grip in the second quarter, however, holding the opposing Raiders to just eight points, ensuring a 34-28 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Richland blow the game wide open, as the Raiders outscored their opponent 17-6 and build up a virtually insurmountable lead entering the fourth quarter.
Richland closed the quarter in style, scoring 12 straight points to balloon their lead to 51-34 at the end of the stanza.
The fourth quarter saw Richland slowly and methodically take a stranglehold on the game, essentially running out the final three-plus minutes of the contest with relative ease.
Senior Trey Luna poured in 27 points to lead Richland in scoring. Luna knocked down four 3-pointers in the win, with Richland connecting on five triples as a team.
Carter Edwards and Tyrell Randolph added 13 and 10 to flank Luna in the scoring column for the victorious Raiders.
Alex Copeland led Moore County with 17.
The win lifted the Raiders (21-7) to the regional finals for a third straight season, setting up a fourth matchup versus District 10-A rival Santa Fe Thursday night for the region crown.
Santa Fe (24-5) upset Fayetteville, 45-43, in its semifinal matchup Tuesday night.
Santa Fe won the 10-A regular-season title in part to defeating Richland on Feb. 1, but the Raiders won the return contest on Feb. 5 and also claimed a victory last week in the District 10-A tournament.
Tipoff in Thursday’s championship is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School.
