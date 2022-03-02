Despite a shaky start, the Richland boys’ basketball team found its legs and ran past Moore County, 64-46, in the Region 5-A semifinal Tuesday night at Wayne County High School.

The first quarter saw both teams display sharp shooting, with Richland holding a 21-20 lead at the end of the first frame.

Richland’s defense began to tighten its grip in the second quarter, however, holding the opposing Raiders to just eight points, ensuring a 34-28 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Richland blow the game wide open, as the Raiders outscored their opponent 17-6 and build up a virtually insurmountable lead entering the fourth quarter.

Richland closed the quarter in style, scoring 12 straight points to balloon their lead to 51-34 at the end of the stanza.

The fourth quarter saw Richland slowly and methodically take a stranglehold on the game, essentially running out the final three-plus minutes of the contest with relative ease.

Senior Trey Luna poured in 27 points to lead Richland in scoring. Luna knocked down four 3-pointers in the win, with Richland connecting on five triples as a team.

Carter Edwards and Tyrell Randolph added 13 and 10 to flank Luna in the scoring column for the victorious Raiders.

IMG_4990 web.jpg

Richland's Tyrell Randolph powers his way to the basket during last night's win versus Moore County.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

Alex Copeland led Moore County with 17.

The win lifted the Raiders (21-7) to the regional finals for a third straight season, setting up a fourth matchup versus District 10-A rival Santa Fe Thursday night for the region crown.

Santa Fe (24-5) upset Fayetteville, 45-43, in its semifinal matchup Tuesday night.

Santa Fe won the 10-A regular-season title in part to defeating Richland on Feb. 1, but the Raiders won the return contest on Feb. 5 and also claimed a victory last week in the District 10-A tournament.

Tipoff in Thursday’s championship is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School.

Tags

Load comments