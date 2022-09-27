Playing nearly 200 miles from home, Richland racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense and made stops late to claim a 55-47 victory versus First Assembly Christian last Friday.
In a wild second half that saw the teams combine for 61 points, the Raiders (5-0) had built up enough of a cushion to fend off the Crusaders (2-4), who battled to the final snap of the ballgame.
The win kept Richland undefeated on the season, continuing the team’s best start since the 1993 campaign.
Despite the final score, Richland dominated the vast majority of the game, scoring on its first two drives of the night and quickly building a 14-6 lead.
The Crusaders seemed to rally in the second quarter, breaking loose on a long passing score midway through the quarter. A two-point conversion attempt was successful, tying the ballgame at 14-14 at the 6:25 mark.
Richland swung the game in its favor in an instant on the ensuing kickoff, with returner Trevor Meadows taking a kick from his own 12-yard line and breaking free for an eventual 88-yard special teams score.
The Raiders would never relinquish their lead the rest of the night.
Now ahead 20-14, the Raider defense, which played extremely well at times in the first half, pinned its ears back and forced the Crusaders to turn the ball over on downs.
The defense ended the night with two fumble recoveries and stopped the Crusaders twice more on fourth down.
Taking over late in the half, the Raiders worked their way toward the end zone when head coach Nick Patterson elected to go for a late touchdown rather than try a field goal attempt.
The gamble paid off as Luke Eslick rumbled into the end zone with just three seconds remaining, giving Richland a 27-14 lead at the break.
The second half broke massively in favor of the Raiders early, with Richland scoring twice and pushing its lead to 41-21 just six minutes into the third stanza.
Ahead by 20 points, the Raiders slowly began to work in their backup players on both offense and defense.
But FACS continued to fight and posted a score less than a minute into the fourth quarter, setting off offensive fireworks for the two teams during the final period of play.
Richland responded in short order, pushing the lead back to 20-plus points at 48-27 when Daniel Hewitt rushed in from nine yards out.
The teams seemingly abandoned all defensive gameplans in the later stage of the ballgame, with a total of four touchdowns scored amongst the two teams in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Hewitt scored the final Raider touchdown of the night with just over six minutes left to play, pushing the lead to 55-34.
FACS scored twice in the game’s final two minutes, however, even tossing a touchdown with one second left on the game clock to pull within the final 55-47 final score.
After adding FACS as a home opponent (and winning 47-0) last season, the Raiders were tasked with making the nearly four-hour drive to East Memphis last Friday.
“This was a great trip and quite the experience for our players,” Patterson said. “We were able to take a tour of the Memphis Tiger football facilities and even get a quick walkthrough in on their indoor field. We knew this long road trip was coming ever since we had them over at our place last season. We tried to make the most of our trip and I think the kids really enjoyed the experience.”
And despite the lengthy drive, many Richland fans made the journey to Cordova to cheer on their undefeated Raiders.
“Our fan section was completely full for a three-and-a-half hour road game,” Patterson said. “That speaks volumes about the dedication of our parents and our fan base. We certainly would have liked to play a little cleaner ballgame, but we definitely are excited to get a big road victory like this.”
Hewitt and Eslick finished with 73 yards on the ground combined and added two touchdowns apiece to pace the Raider rushing attack. Andrew Huff had the other Raider rushing score.
Raider backup rusher Nash Petty put on a show in the second half, carrying the ball five times for 65 yards.
Richland quarterback Bryce Miller was 10-of-17 on the night for 64 yards and threw two touchdowns — both to Ethan Workman, who finished with 65 yards receiving on the night.
The Raider defense accounted for three sacks on the night and forced two fumbles.
Meadows finished with two kickoff returns for 132 yards and the momentum-swinging score in the second quarter.
“I was proud of the way we continued playing complimentary football with the offense carrying a lot of the load tonight. On a night where our defense was not at its best, the offense stepped it up.”
The win sets up a monster showdown this Friday for the Raiders, who will host rival Mt. Pleasant in a battle for first place in Region 5-AA.
The Tigers (4-1) suffered a 32-20 loss at Class 5A foe Columbia Central. Both Richland and Mt. Pleasant sport 2-0 records in region play.
“Mt. Pleasant is a very athletic team,” Patterson said. “Their quarterback is a dual-threat guy that can hurt you running and throwing. We have to be very efficient with the football and we need to extend drives and win the field position battle. We will have to limit Mt. Pleasant’s big plays.”
After playing three straight road contests, Friday’s matchup marks Richland’s first home ballgame since Sept. 2.
Kickoff in Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.