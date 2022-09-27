Playing nearly 200 miles from home, Richland racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense and made stops late to claim a 55-47 victory versus First Assembly Christian last Friday.

In a wild second half that saw the teams combine for 61 points, the Raiders (5-0) had built up enough of a cushion to fend off the Crusaders (2-4), who battled to the final snap of the ballgame.

RHS Memphis Photo web.jpg

The Richland football team runs through final drills after touring the University of Memphis football facilities last week. The Raiders spent time on the Tiger campus prior to their road matchup in Cordova versus FACS.   Submitted

