Bryce Miller weaved in and out of trouble long enough for his offense to catch up as he struck out eight in a complete game 2-1 win Monday night that kept Richland unbeaten in District 10-A.
On Senior Day, the Raiders (15-8, 9-0) turned the ball to their junior ace and he did most of the heavy lifting — both on the mound and at the plate.
The game was an entertaining one despite the fact that neither team was able to push across a run until the bottom of the sixth when the Raiders posted two runs.
Senior catcher Houston Cheek laced a one-out single back up the middle and promptly stole second base. Collinwood starter Matthew Milford walked Jase Derryberry to put runners at first and second.
Carter Edwards delivered the biggest hit of the ballgame with a single to right that plated Cheek and moved Derryberry over to third.
The stage was then set for Miller to help his own cause as the junior cranked a sacrifice fly to deep left field. CHS left fielder Griffin Pigg made a dramatic running catch, but Derryberry was able to tag up easily and score to push the lead to 2-0.
Edwards was thrown out at the plate trying to take advantage of Pigg’s sprawling catch.
The insurance run proved useful for Miller, who ran into his biggest trouble of the night in the top of the seventh.
Trojan leadoff hitter Corbin Smith promptly moved into scoring position when his sharp grounder down the third-base line was thrown away and he cruised into second.
Miller quickly recorded two outs and was on the verge of tossing a complete game shutout.
But nine-hole hitter Tate Linville stroked a two-out single to plate Smith and cut the Raider lead in half.
But Miller buckled down and notched his eight strikeout of the night to keep Linville stranded and give RHS the victory. Miller’s lone run surrendered on the day was unearned.
Richland had just three hits on the day against Collinwood’s ace Milford with Jameson Andrews also stroking a single.
RHS had already sewed up the District 10-AA regular season title, but the victory kept the Raiders undefeated in league play.
The two teams are set to return to action Tuesday night at Collinwood.
Richland is also scheduled for non-district games on Thursday and Friday at Huntland and versus Cornersville.
