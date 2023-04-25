IMG_6254.JPG

Bryce Miller fires a pitch home during Monday's Raider victory. The junior fanned eight Collinwood hitters in the RHS win.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Bryce Miller weaved in and out of trouble long enough for his offense to catch up as he struck out eight in a complete game 2-1 win Monday night that kept Richland unbeaten in District 10-A.

On Senior Day, the Raiders (15-8, 9-0) turned the ball to their junior ace and he did most of the heavy lifting — both on the mound and at the plate.

Jase Derryberry slides into second for a stolen base in Monday's RHS victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

