Richland used a big second half to pull away from District 10-A rival Santa Fe last Wednesday and then followed up with a 50-point victory versus Hampshire on Friday.
The wins gave the Raiders (19-4, 8-1) the regular season district championship and set RHS as the top seed entering next week’s district tournament.
The ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
The Raiders closed out their 10-A slate yesterday (Tuesday) at Culleoka and will play non-district matchups at Loretto and East Robertson this Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Thirteen different Raiders found their way onto the scoresheet in the lopsided victory versus Hampshire last Friday.
Richland got off to a roaring start and never looked back. The Raiders led 17-3 after one and held a 36-7 lead at the half.
The second half was more of the same as RHS outscored Hampshire 20-8 in the third period and did not allow a single point in the fourth.
Richland’s defense was its best offense at times, with RHS forcing 30 Hampshire turnovers on the night that led directly to 34 points.
Richland also crushed the Hawks in the paint, outscoring the visitors 32-6.
With such an advantage early, Richland was able to sprinkle in minutes for the entire squad as 16 different players saw time.
Luke Jones led RHS with 14 points but also had a whopping seven steals on the night.
Cooper Jackson and Gage Kirk added 9 and 8 points, respectively. Kirk led RHS with eight rebounds.
Carter Edwards had a game for the ages, scoring 35 points and nearly single-handedly delivering a big district win for the Raiders versus their Maury County rivals.
Richland got off to a slow start and trailed 18-15 after one. Santa Fe held an 11-point lead at various points of the second quarter and entered the break up 32-26.
But Edwards started to catch fire near the end of the half, scoring 5 points in the final 13 seconds of the second quarter.
He then added 10 more in the third quarter as RHS outscored SFS 15-2 in the frame and eventually retook the lead for the first time since early in the first period.
From there, Richland took off and never looked back, outscoring the Wildcats 35-15 for the second half.
Edwards swished home two 3-pointers and then added 9 more points at the line. The sophomore was able to drive the lane at will and finished the night 12-of-22 from the floor.
Big man Luke Jones provided support for Edwards, scoring 10 points and tracking down nine rebounds.
Jase Derryberry connected on two big triples in the second half, including one as the third quarter came to a close to put a punctuation mark on the Raider run.
Gage Kirk added nine rebounds down low for the Raiders, who out-rebounded the Wildcats 38-15 and outscored them 34-14 in the paint.
Sophomore standout Auden Slaughter provided 26 of Santa Fe’s 47 points, burying three of his team’s five 3-pointers on the night.
