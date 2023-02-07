IMG_0766web.jpg

Ryan Jones measures a 3-point attempt during last Friday’s Raider victory versus Hampshire.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Richland used a big second half to pull away from District 10-A rival Santa Fe last Wednesday and then followed up with a 50-point victory versus Hampshire on Friday.

The wins gave the Raiders (19-4, 8-1) the regular season district championship and set RHS as the top seed entering next week’s district tournament.

IMG_0797 web.jpg

Carter Edwards contorts his body for a finish at the rim in the first half of last Friday’s ballgame versus Hampshire.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0849 web.jpg

Raider big man Luke Jones glides to the hoop for a finger roll finish in last Friday’s win.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

