Richland notched its first victory of the season and claimed a second-straight over Cascade, 23-15, Friday night at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
After narrowly falling to 5A Lincoln County the week before, Richland's defense came away with timely turnovers and kept its composure when Cascade did not.
The Raiders forced three punts and two turnovers in the first half, locking down the Champs' rushing game and corraling both of the opposing quarterbacks.
After failing to convert a fourth down on its first drive, the Raider offense scored on a pair of passing touchdowns to lead 14-0 at halftime.
The first came after a Luke Eslick fumble recovery gave his team the ball near midfield. Quarterback Bryce Miller converted on fourth down with a 15-yard pass to Jake Sands. Faced with third and goal, the team once again looked to its passing game with Miller finding Jayden Pryor for a three-yard passing score to lead 7-0 late in the first quarter.
After a Colton Trimble fumble recovery put an end to Cascade's longest drive of the first half, Richland again took to the air to convert on fourth down. This time, Miller connected with Sands on fourth and goal from the two to push the lead to 14-0 at the half.
The Raiders claimed their largest lead of the night on the opening drive of the third, marching 47 yards in five plays. Miller connected with Sands for his longest pass of the night for a 25-yard gain to enter the red zone. Nash Petty punched the ball into the end zone from one-yard out to lead 20-0 with 10:02 remaining in the third.
Cascade refused to go down without a fight, scoring touchdowns on both of the team's second half drives.
Sawyer Lovvorn rushed for a 28-yard touchdown to pull within 20-7. After a Trimble 25-yard field goal for RHS, Damien Byford threw a nine-yard touchdown to Braxtyn Burris. The pair converted the two-point pass attempt to pull within a single score at 23-15 with 4:55 remaining in regulation.
But penalties proved to be the Champs' downfall. A personal foul gave RHS a first down instead of third and six early in the drive. The Raiders then converted third and three on an encroachment penalty before entering the victory formation.
Miller led RHS with 106 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also finished 10-of-15 passing for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Petty rounded out the rushing leaders with 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Sands led all receivers with six receptions for 54 yards and a score.
The Raiders will get their first taste of region action in week three with a home game against Wayne County. The Wildcats are fresh off a 40-14 road win over Summertown.
