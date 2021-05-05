Raiders Split Inner-County Series

Austin Schrengost pitched his best outing of the season to pick up the win as Richland evened the series with inner-county rival, Giles County, Saturday with a 6-3 victory.
The Raiders scored five runs in the first two innings, and that proved to be all Schrengost needed, pitching into the sixth before fellow senior Landon Griggs came in to seal the deal.
Schrengost walked a pair of batters and hit another in the first, but a strikeout closed out a scoreless inning for the right-hander.
Meanwhile, Herlan Duran led off the bottom of the first with a base hit and scored on a Griggs RBI single to take the lead. Courtesy runner Colton Trimble also rounded the bases on an RBI from Presley Wise to make it 2-0 after one for the home team. An error and back-to-back RBI doubles for Schrengost and Griggs in the second made it 5-0 Raiders.
Sawyer Phillips entered in relief of Bobcat starting pitcher Riley Cardin and pitched four strong innings, striking out four and allowing just one run as his team mounted a rally. Each team scored a run in the fifth to make it 6-1. Schrengost struck out the first batter of the sixth before being removed due to pitch count. Griggs struck out the first two batters he faced to end the frame, but the Bobcats made their move in the seventh.
With two outs, Coleman Siniard hit an RBI double to score Jake Cardin who had reached on a single. Phillips stepped to the plate and kept the rally going with an RBI single to bring GCHS within three runs. However, Griggs slammed the door with his third strikeout of the day to secure the victory.
For GCHS, Jake Cardin and Clay Mitchell each scored runs. Siniard finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run and two walks. Phillips was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
For RHS, Duran finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Schrengost was 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs. Griggs finished 3-for-3 with a game-high three RBIs, a double and a run. Wise and Rob Turner each chipped in RBIs. Houston Cheek added a run. RHS outhit Giles 8-4 on the day.
Schrengost pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one hit and one run, while striking out four. Griggs pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.