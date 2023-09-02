With the offense struggling to find any consistency, the Raider defense made a statement in Friday's 14-12 home win over Wayne County.
RHS (2-1, 1-0 Region 5-A) started its first region campaign since returning to Class 1A with a victory after initially falling behind 6-0 in the first half.
The team's defense held the Wildcats scoreless on seven of nine possessions over the course of the night including four turnovers on downs and three punts.
Richland punted each of its first two offensive possessions and threw an interception on its third series. The Wildcats took advantage, driving 74 yards for the score. Drew Bevis' 30-yard pass to Sayler Skelton set up a two-yard rushing touchdown from Jakob Nienast. Wayne County led 6-0 in the second quarter after the failed extra point.
Richland needed just one play to answer as Luke Eslick broke a tackle on a spin move and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown. Richland pushed ahead 7-6 after Colton Trimble's successful extra point with 7:53 remaining before halftime.
After the RHS defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down, the home team needed to drive 76 yards in only a minute to extend the lead.
After moving the ball to near midfield, quarterback Bryce Miller rolled to his left and fired a deep pass to intended receiver Aylin Kennedy. The freshman wideout robbed a Wayne County defensive back of an interception, catching the ball off the defender's helmet and scoring a 53-yard touchdown as time expired in the half to lead 14-6.
But after a 172-yard first half performance, Richland's offense picked up just 31 yards in the second half, punting four times. The Wildcats meanwhile continued to grind out drives deep into Raider territory.
Midway through the third, Wayne County advanced to the 13 only to be held scoreless after an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The Wildcats pulled within two points on the next drive when Drew Bevis scored a two-yard rushing touchdown but failed the conversion attempt to tie.
With Richland punting each of its next two possessions, only a herculean effort by the defense could win the ball game. But the unit was up to the task.
Wayne County went three-and-out its next drive to punt, and then Chris Buchanan's fourth down sack effectively ended the game and clinched a Raider victory.
Richland won despite being outgained in offensive yardage, 286-203.
Miller led RHS with an 8-of-14 passing performance, throwing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Kennedy caught two pass for 59 yards and a touchdown. Jake Sands caught five passes for 40 yards.
Eslick led his team in rushing with 66 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Richland is now set to play its first road game of the season next Friday when the Raiders travel to Class 3A Fairview. The Yellowjackets (1-2) picked up their first victory of the year in the form of a 38-0 win at Stewart County.
