DSC_0273.JPG

Richland's defense swarms to a Wayne County ballcarrier in last night's region victory.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

With the offense struggling to find any consistency, the Raider defense made a statement in Friday's 14-12 home win over Wayne County. 

 RHS (2-1, 1-0 Region 5-A) started its first region campaign since returning to Class 1A with a victory after initially falling behind 6-0 in the first half.

Tags

Load comments