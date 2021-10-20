Richland saw its three-game win streak come to an end Friday night as Forrest claimed both a 28-14 victory and a region championship at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
However, the Raiders (4-4, 1-3 Region 5-AA) can still lock up the program’s second playoff appearance in three years in the region finale in two weeks at Loretto.
The Raiders fought valiantly against the Rockets (6-2, 4-0), who are now just a win over Mt. Pleasant away from running the table in region play.
Two key miscues defined the opening minutes of Friday night’s contest as Forrest inexplicably was unable to field a deep kickoff to give Richland the ball at the opponents’ 15-yard line. Just two plays later, though, RHS quarterback Bryce Miller was pressured and subsequently intercepted by an opposing player who returned the ball 50 yards to set the Rockets’ offense up in positive field position.
Forrest scored on a five-play, 30-yard drive to take a 7-0 advantage less than three minutes into the contest. Chris Davis rushed for the 11-yard touchdown to take the initial lead.
On the following drive, Miller converted on third down with an 11-yard pass to Ethan Workman. Sam Edwards took the handoff the next play and after initially appearing to be stopped for a short gain, Edwards continued to churn his legs and broke free for a 56-yard rush to set up first and goal. On third and goal, Miller found Workman for a three-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at 7-7 with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Forrest’s next drive was kept alive by a targeting penalty against the Raiders on third down. The 11-play drive was capped by a one-yard plunge into the end zone by Davis on fourth and goal for his second touchdown of the evening.
The two teams traded punts, and the Raiders struck last before the half when Miller found Workman on a jump ball for a 24-yard gain on fourth down. The play set up Andrew Huff’s six-yard rushing touchdown to once again tie the score at 14-14.
The Rocket’s defense forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and scored on a 55-yard drive to retake the lead. Tayton Swift capped the scoring effort with a 17-yard rushing touchdown to lead 21-14.
After a strong run in the last three games, the RHS offensive line met its match against the region champs, struggling to impose the team’s will as it had in recent weeks. Richland punted twice and turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half.
The Rockets added an insurance score with 7:03 remaining in the final quarter when Liam Bell rushed for a nine-yard touchdown to bring the score to its ending tally of 28-14.
Bryce Miller finished 12-of-22 passing for 97 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also chipped in 23 yards on the ground. Miller’s favorite receiver on the night was Workman who caught five passes for 65 yards and a score. Sam Edwards led his team in rushing with 72 yards on eight carries. The senior also caught four passes for 11 yards. Andrew Huff also chipped in 15 yards and a touchdown on three attempts.
Richland will travel to East Hickman for a non-region contest this Friday before capping the season with a road trip to Loretto in Week 11, looking to secure a playoff appearance with a victory.
Potential tiebreak scenarios exist in which Richland could enter the playoffs with a loss at Loretto, but multiple other dominoes would need to fall in the Raiders’ favor to enter the postseason with a potential 1-4 region record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.