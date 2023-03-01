Richland’s Cooper Jackson drives to the hoopduring a Raider contest earlier this season. Jackson and the Raiders fell to Huntland last Saturday in the Region 5-A quarterfinals. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
The Richland boys’ basketball team saw a first half lead evaporate and never could recover in a 69-63 upset loss to Huntland last Saturday in the Region 5-A quarterfinal held at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Huntland senior Braylen Phillips stole the show offensively and nearly single-handedly doomed the Raiders with his 39-point effort.
The loss brought an abrupt end to a promising season for the Raiders (21-8), who had advanced beyond the quarterfinals in their last three seasons.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth one, but Richland clawed ahead by a 14-8 margin as the frame came to a close.
Richland pushed its lead to seven early in the second quarter, but Huntland’s offense began to fire on all cylinders.
The Hornets (16-14) went on a 12-1 run to begin the quarter and eventually held a 31-27 lead at the break.
Phillips had 19 at the half and scored 15 of Huntland’s 23 points in the second frame.
Huntland quickly pushed its lead to as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but then the Raiders began to mount a comeback.
By the time the quarter ended, Richland had trimmed its deficit to just two at 48-46.
The Raiders knotted the contest at 48-48 with the opening bucket of the fourth quarter, but Huntland quickly went back on top.
Richland continued an offensive fight, but was never able to slow down Phillips, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Late free throws iced the game for the visiting Hornets.
Carter Edwards led the Raiders with 20 points. Luke Jones scored 11 while Andrew Huff and Gage Kirk had 9 points each. Jase Derryberry added 8 points and Jameson Andrews closed the scoring with 6 points.
Edwards and Jones both had nine rebounds, finishing just one board shy of a double-double.
Richland buried 10 triples in the contest, but hoisted 31 attempts on the night. Edwards sank three of the shots from downtown. Huff, Andrews and Derryberry added two apiece and Jones added one.
Phillips was fairly efficient in his 39-point effort, sinking 11-of-17 shots from the floor and 12-of-16 at the free throw line. Phillips was 5-of-7 from distance and sank all but one of Huntland’s six 3-pointers on the night.
