The Richland boys’ basketball team saw a first half lead evaporate and never could recover in a 69-63 upset loss to Huntland last Saturday in the Region 5-A quarterfinal held at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.

Huntland senior Braylen Phillips stole the show offensively and nearly single-handedly doomed the Raiders with his 39-point effort.

IMG_0813 web.jpg

Colton Trimble battles for position in the paint during an RHS win versus Hampshire earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0836 web.jpg

Richland’s Cooper Jackson drives to the hoop during a Raider contest earlier this season. Jackson and the Raiders fell to Huntland last Saturday in the Region 5-A quarterfinals.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

