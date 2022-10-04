The Richland Raiders dug themselves out of an early hole in one of the most anticipated matchups in program history against Mt. Pleasant at home last Friday night.

However, the RHS defense could not come away with a stop in the fourth quarter against Mt. Pleasant’s potent offense in an eventual 38-28 loss to the region rival.

IMG_5154 color web.jpg

Richland standout Ethan Workman sheds a tackler and rushes to the sideline during last Friday’s loss to Mt. Pleasant.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments