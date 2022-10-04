The Richland Raiders dug themselves out of an early hole in one of the most anticipated matchups in program history against Mt. Pleasant at home last Friday night.
However, the RHS defense could not come away with a stop in the fourth quarter against Mt. Pleasant’s potent offense in an eventual 38-28 loss to the region rival.
The Raiders (5-1, 2-1 Region 5-AA) fell behind 21-0 to the Tigers (5-1, 3-0) as the home team’s offense stalled on each of the first three offensive drives.
After using star Ethan Workman sparingly on offense in order to utilize him on a depleted defense, the Raiders changed up their plan of attack by employing the wildcat offense with Workman at the helm.
The gamble paid off as Workman converted a fourth-and-two situation with a 10-yard run and then scored two plays later with a one-yard rush to pull within 21-7 with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter.
The RHS defense struggled to contain opposing dual-threat quarterback Nick Brown early on. The junior signal caller rushed for 107 yards in the first half and also threw for a pair of scores. But Richland’s defense recovered on the final two drives of the second quarter for two timely stops.
After a three-and-out, Workman picked up right where he left off, catching a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Miller and then capping the drive with three-straight rushes including a two-yard touchdown. The offense’s wildcat success also fed into the traditional offense, which began moving the ball more effectively over the latter half of the night. At intermission, Richland trailed only 21-14.
The Raider defense again kept the opponent out of the end zone on the first drive of the second half. Mt. Pleasant marched down to the 13-yard line as part of an extended 12-play drive but was forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal from senior Jackson Collier. The drive gave the Tigers a two-possession lead at 24-14 and also took nearly seven minutes off the clock to slow the home team’s momentum.
The next RHS offensive drive proved that even if Mt. Pleasant knew the play call, the Raider offensive line and Workman’s athleticism could not be stopped. Workman rushed 11 times on the 12-play drive, picking up 80 yards and scoring a 13-yard touchdown. Richland had nearly erased a three-score deficit and trailed just 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Time was not on Richland’s side, though.
A kickoff return inside the opponent’s 10-yard line set up Mt. Pleasant with an easy score as Brown rushed in for a touchdown. Workman scored his fourth rushing touchdown the following drive on a two-yard carry, but the Raiders found themselves playing catch up as the clock dwindled.
Mt. Pleasant converted a fourth down and Brown scored on another short rush to extend the lead back to 38-28 with under four minutes remaining. Richland was forced to abandon its wildcat offense in favor of a potentially quicker manner of scoring, and the drive stalled at the Tigers’ 23-yard line. The turnover on downs ended the Raiders’ hopes of an undefeated season as Mt. Pleasant took the victory formation.
Workman unofficially finished the night with 149 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. The senior also added two receptions for 23 yards. Brown was the star of the night for Mt. Pleasant, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also finishing 7-of-13 passing for 123 yards and two more scores.
Richland will travel to play non-region foe Collinwood this Friday before visiting Forrest the following week.
